TSX earnings scorecard: How second-quarter results have fared so far

Earnings highlights

Q2 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimates:

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 10.0 per cent

Ex-energy = 5.5 per cent

Q2 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations

87 per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q2 2018 EPS. Of the 211 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2018:

55.5 per cent reported above analyst expectations

37.4 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Revenue highlights

Q2 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimates

TSX Composite = 10.6 per cent

Ex-energy = 7.3 per cent

Q2 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q2 2018:

58.0 per cent have reported above analyst expectations

41.0 per cent have reported below analyst expectations

