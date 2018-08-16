TSX earnings scorecard: How second-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Earnings highlights
Q2 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimates:
- TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 10.0 per cent
- Ex-energy = 5.5 per cent
Q2 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations
87 per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q2 2018 EPS. Of the 211 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2018:
- 55.5 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 37.4 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Revenue highlights
Q2 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimates
- TSX Composite = 10.6 per cent
- Ex-energy = 7.3 per cent
Q2 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q2 2018:
- 58.0 per cent have reported above analyst expectations
- 41.0 per cent have reported below analyst expectations
