 Skip to main content
Research Report

Why the bull market is far from being over

Ron Meisels
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

To clarify the current status of the U.S. and Canadian markets, and the continued existence of a bull market, this report will break down our forecasts into three parts: Long-term (many years), mid-term (1-2 years) and short-term (1-2 months).

The long-term suggests that both the U.S. and Canadian markets are in a bullish phase that commenced in March, 2009. In other words, despite the March 2020 “flash crash” that caused a 35-per-cent decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and a 38-per-cent decline in the S&P/TSX Composite Index (TSX), the North American markets are in a bull market. I am very much aware that the February-March decline of 35 per cent was greater than the designated 20-per-cent level for a bear market (I could never understand why a bear market should be declared because of a certain number), I am convinced, as described in my article in the Globe and Mail on June 4, 2020, that the February-March action was a “flash crash” similar to the 1987 “flash crash” and not a bear market.

Story continues below advertisement

There are three important observations for the continued existence of the bull market that began in 2009:

1) All previous bull markets (using data from 1740) have lasted well over the current eleven years; the average is 24.6 years. The previous secular bull market (from 1974 to 2000) lasted 26 years. 2) It is inconsistent to maintain that the SPX is in a bear market when it has recently reached an all-time level, almost 4-per-cent higher than the February high, and 3) it is hard to believe a bearish status when day-by-day there are hundreds and hundreds of stocks in New York (not ETFs or Preferred shares) that reach new 52-week highs.

Read the full report here.

Read other research reports here

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies