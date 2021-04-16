 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Updated Stock Market Pricing & News for Canada & US

Register
AdChoices

Canada approves world’s first Ether ETF for retail investors

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Purpose Investments Inc. has been given the green light by regulators to launch the world’s first Ether exchange traded fund.

On Friday, Purpose Investments, the asset management arm of Purpose Financial LP, was cleared by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch the Purpose Ether ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Under the ticker ETHH, the fund will begin to trade on April 20 and invest directly in ether, currently the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin.

Both Bitcoin and Ether – the cryptocurrency of software platform Ethereum – are digital currencies that are not backed by any country’s central bank. They both typically trade through online exchanges, are stored in various cryptocurrency wallets and make use of blockchain, a transparent, distributed ledger technology.

Story continues below advertisement

The concept of Ethereum was developed in Canada in 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of over $278-billion.

Several other Canadian asset managers have also applied preliminary prospectuses for Ether ETFs, including Evolve Funds, CI Global Asset Management and 3iQ Corp.

Earlier this year, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) gained first movers advantage after millions of dollars flowed into the fund when it hit the market the day before the launch of Evolve Funds Group Inc.’s Bitcoin ETF (EBIT). Investor interest soared between the two Bitcoin funds. which saw more than $1-billion change hands throughout the first week of trading.

Now, Purpose hopes it can see similar success with the launch of the Purpose Ether ETF, which will trade under the ticker ETHH and charge a management fee of 1 per cent.

“While Bitcoin tends to get a lot of attention as it was the first major cryptocurrency, what Ether and the Ethereum ecosystem represent is one of the most exciting new technology visions today in society,” said Purpose founder and CEO Som Seif.

Similar to the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and other physically backed gold or silver products, the ETHH will be backed directly by physically settled ether holdings, said Mr. Seif.

Purpose Investments built the Purpose Ether ETF alongside Ether Capital, which is under an agreement with the company to provide consulting services on digital asset investment products.

Story continues below advertisement

Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff said their role will include “addressing the key issues relating to Ether custody, transactions, liquidity and market making.”

Purpose’s ether holdings will be kept in “cold storage” – an offline custodian that cannot be hacked. Gemini Trust Company LLC will be sub-custodian for the fund, while CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company as fund administrator.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies