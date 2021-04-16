Canada approves world’s first Ether ETF for retail investors

Purpose Investments Inc. has been given the green light by regulators to launch the world’s first Ether exchange traded fund.
On Friday, Purpose Investments, the asset management arm of Purpose Financial LP, was cleared by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch the Purpose Ether ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Under the ticker ETHH, the fund will begin to trade on April 20 and invest directly in ether, currently the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin.
Both Bitcoin and Ether – the cryptocurrency of software platform Ethereum – are digital currencies that are not backed by any country’s central bank. They both typically trade through online exchanges, are stored in various cryptocurrency wallets and make use of blockchain, a transparent, distributed ledger technology.
The concept of Ethereum was developed in Canada in 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of over $278-billion.
Several other Canadian asset managers have also applied preliminary prospectuses for Ether ETFs, including Evolve Funds, CI Global Asset Management and 3iQ Corp.
Earlier this year, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) gained first movers advantage after millions of dollars flowed into the fund when it hit the market the day before the launch of Evolve Funds Group Inc.’s Bitcoin ETF (EBIT). Investor interest soared between the two Bitcoin funds. which saw more than $1-billion change hands throughout the first week of trading.
Now, Purpose hopes it can see similar success with the launch of the Purpose Ether ETF, which will trade under the ticker ETHH and charge a management fee of 1 per cent.
“While Bitcoin tends to get a lot of attention as it was the first major cryptocurrency, what Ether and the Ethereum ecosystem represent is one of the most exciting new technology visions today in society,” said Purpose founder and CEO Som Seif.
Similar to the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and other physically backed gold or silver products, the ETHH will be backed directly by physically settled ether holdings, said Mr. Seif.
Purpose Investments built the Purpose Ether ETF alongside Ether Capital, which is under an agreement with the company to provide consulting services on digital asset investment products.
Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff said their role will include “addressing the key issues relating to Ether custody, transactions, liquidity and market making.”
Purpose’s ether holdings will be kept in “cold storage” – an offline custodian that cannot be hacked. Gemini Trust Company LLC will be sub-custodian for the fund, while CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company as fund administrator.
