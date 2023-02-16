After a solid net creation in December, the Canadian ETF market recorded a net redemption of $343 million in January. $501 million of the outflow belonged to the fixed income asset class; equity ETFs accounted for $328 million of the outflow, with most of the positive flow coming from cash alternatives, according to National Bank Financial Markets. However, the robust demand for cash alternatives has moderated compared to previous months.

The three largest providers by asset under management (AUM), Blackrock, BMO, and Vanguard, saw more than $2.1 billion in outflow, although the rise in both stocks and bonds in January likely offset the loss in assets under management. The top three largest single ETF inflows for the month all belonged to fixed income: CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV-T), TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TDB-T) and BMO High Yield US Corporate CAD Hedged ETF (ZHY-T).

In January, excluding multiple classes, 13 ETFs were launched. From these 13, seven are covered call strategies, thus more than half of the new ETFs are related to this subcategory. With higher interest rates and volatility compared to the pre-COVID era, the covered call strategy presents an improved environment to deliver sound risk-adjusted returns and ETF providers are capturing what seems to be an attractive opportunity.

· BMO launched five new ETFs ranging from bonds (ZUAG-T / TIPS-T), agriculture (ZEAT-T) and covered call strategies (ZWHC-T / ZWEN-T). They also launched a new class for their BMO growth ETF (ZGRO-T-T) providing a fixed cash flow of 6% through monthly distributions.

· CIBC focused on the fixed income market with their Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (CSBI-T) and also launched a new hedged ETF based on their CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CUEI-T). Their equity ETFs offer the lowest management fee of our database for an U.S. strategy.

· CI Financial targeted downside protection with relatively safe equity strategies either in the U.S. (CUDV-T) or globally (CGDV-T).

· Evolve (ESPX-T / ETSX-T) Hamilton (HMAX-T) and RBC (RCDC-T / RUDC-T) focused on covered call strategies applied on market indices, sectors or dividend portfolios.

BMO ETF ZEAT-T offers a new alternative to the iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF (COW-T) from Blackrock, which was the only ETF in our database targeting agriculture. Rising food inflation has certainly had an impact on the launch of this strategy, which has been the subject of much discussion over the past year. The BMO ETF offers a larger basket of securities and at a lower fee. The new ETF has a management fee of 0.35% and 30 holdings while the Blackrock ETF has a management fee of 0.65% and ten holdings. Eight of the ten holdings from the Blackrock ETF are also in the BMO ETF.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE ETSX-T Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund Equity Covered Call Medium 1/9/2023 0.45% ESPX-T Evolve S&P 500 Enhanced Yield Fund Equity Covered Call Medium 1/9/2023 0.45% RCDC-T RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF Equity Covered Call, Dividend Medium 1/17/2023 0.64% RUDC-T RBC US Dividend Covered Call ETF Equity Covered Call, Dividend Medium 1/17/2023 0.64% CUDV-T CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF Equity Low Volatility Medium 1/19/2023 0.30% CGDV-T CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF Equity Low Volatility Low to Medium 1/19/2023 0.35% HMAX-T Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Equity Covered Call Medium 1/20/2023 0.65% CUEH-T CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)* Equity Large Cap Medium 1/23/2023 0.05% CSBI-T CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Short-Term Low 1/23/2023 0.07% ZEAT-T BMO Global Agriculture ETF Equity Agriculture Medium 1/23/2023 0.35% ZUAG-T BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Mid-Term Low to Medium 1/26/2023 0.08% TIPS-T BMO US TIPS Index ETF Fixed Income Mid-Term Low to Medium 1/26/2023 0.15% ZWEN-T BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Equity Covered Call, Energy High 1/26/2023 0.65% ZWHC-T BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Equity Covered Call, Heath Care Medium 1/26/2023 0.65% ZGRO.T-T BMO Growth (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ETF* Multi Asset Growth Low to Medium 1/26/2023 0.18% Source: Inovestor

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE CSD-T iShares Short Duration High Income ETF Fixed Income Short-term Low 1/25/2023 0.55% Source: Inovestor

Anthony Ménard, CFA, is vice-president of data management at Inovestor.