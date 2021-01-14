Canadian ETFs: A look at December’s launches and terminations - and how the industry grew in 2020

The Canadian ETF industry reached $257 billion in assets under management at the end of November, compared to $205 billion one year ago, for an annual growth rate of 25.4%. ETFs reported record inflows of $40 billion this year representing 19.5% of the AUM at the beginning of the year. In the last 5-year period, the ETF industry passed from $89.6 billion to $257 billion for an annual growth rate of 23.5%.

Thematic ETFs were popular this year. ESG ETFs saw inflows of $1.8 billion compared to the last record set in 2018 of approximately $750 million. The number of ESG ETFs created during the year was 49, bringing the number at year-end to 58. Innovation was another major theme. Emerge, a thematic ETF provider, was able to take full advantage of this trend by increasing its assets under management from $10M to $204M as a result of the $157M inflow.

In the last few years, asset allocation ETFs have made a breakthrough for investors who want simplicity. Since their introduction in 2018, they collectively provided an inflow of approximately $100 million each month. Thirteen out of 39 ETF providers offer asset allocation ETFs.

NEW LAUNCHES

December was rather quiet in terms of launches which is not unusual. Only Horizons launched a new ETF. The Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF takes long and short positions in debt instruments and derivatives, primarily North American, across the entire credit spectrum in order to provide positive absolute returns with low volatility in any environment. Interest in bitcoin has returned strongly as a result of the impressive rise in price. For bitcoin enthusiasts, there is no bitcoin ETF yet, but there are other structures. Honourable mention to the CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (BTCG.UN & BTCG.U) managed by CI Investments and structured as a limited partnership (LP) that started operations on December 16.

December Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE HARB-T Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF Alternative Absolute Return Low to Medium 12/7/2020 0.75%* HARB.J-T Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF Alternative Absolute Return Low to Medium 12/7/2020 0.75%*

December Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUB-CATEGORY TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE ZJN BMO Junior Gas Index ETF Equity Small Cap; Energy 2020-12-15 0.55% ZJO BMO Junior Oil Index ETF Equity Small Cap; Energy 2020-12-15 0.55% ZVI BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF Equity Value; International 2020-12-15 0.40% HGM Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF Multi-Asset Global 2020-12-09 0.50%

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor

