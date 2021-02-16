 Skip to main content
Canadian ETFs: A look at the new products that entered the market in January

The Canadian ETF industry reached $260 billion in assets under management at the end of January. The Canadian ETF product line-up continues to expand. New solutions consist mostly of thematic ETFs to cater to changing investor needs.

In the ESG space, Harvest ETF and BMO both launched a clean energy ETF. The Harvest Clean Energy ETF (HCLN-T) invests in a portfolio of the 40 largest Clean Energy Issuers selected from the Clean Energy Investable Universe that are listed on select North American, European and developed Asian stock exchanges and are categorized as renewable energy or renewable energy generation. The BMO Clean Energy Index ETF (ZCLN-T) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, net of expenses. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index is based on the S&P Global Broad Market Index, which includes large, mid and small capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets. The Index aims to capture the performance of companies whose primary business is clean energy, by way of clean energy production or clean energy equipment & technology.

Evolve ETFs introduced Canada’s first Cloud Computing ETF. The Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund (DATA-T) focuses companies that are directly involved in the cloud computing industry in developed markets. Cloud computing is a technology which allows users to take advantage of computing services, storage space, and processing power through the internet, without the need for their own hardware and software. The global pandemic has increased digitization and the demand for cloud computing services.

Horizons ETF launched the world’s first psychedelic ETF, Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK-NE). It provides exposure to North American publicly-listed life sciences companies focussed on psychedelic medicines, and other companies with business activities in the psychedelics industry. In less than a month since its launch, the ETF already reached approximately $52 million in assets. “We launched the world’s first Cannabis-focused ETF in 2017, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ-T), and we see many similarities between that industry in 2017 when it was in its infancy to the psychedelics industry now. We see the potential for significant growth from this new sector like what we have witnessed with the Cannabis industry during the last few years.” said Mr. Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. “At Horizons ETFs we strive to be at the forefront of key global transformative investment themes. We believe the opportunities with psychedelics not only provide a compelling investment case, but also the potential to provide life-changing impact for those suffering with mental illness.”

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
TRVL-THarvest Travel & Leisure Index ETFEquityNorth America; Consumer DiscretionaryHigh1/7/20210.40%
TRVL-U-THarvest Travel & Leisure Index ETFEquityNorth America; Consumer DiscretionaryHigh1/7/20210.40%
HCLN-THarvest Clean Energy ETFEquityInternational; Utilities; ESGMedium1/7/20210.40%
DATA-TEvolve Cloud Computing Index FundEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium1/11/20210.60%
DATA-B-TEvolve Cloud Computing Index FundEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium1/11/20210.60%
EDGE-U-TEvolve Innovation Index FundEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium to High1/11/20210.40%
VALT-TCI Gold Bullion FundCommodityMetal; GoldMedium to High1/12/20210.155%
VALT-U-TCI Gold Bullion FundCommodityMetal; GoldMedium to High1/12/20210.155%
CMGG-TCI Munro Global Growth Equity FundEquityGlobal; GrowthMedium1/12/20210.90%
CMGG-U-TCI Munro Global Growth Equity FundEquityGlobal; GrowthMedium1/12/20210.90%
CMAG-U-TCI Munro Alternative Global Growth FundAlternativeLong/Short Equity StrategyMedium1/19/20210.90%
ZCLN-TBMO Clean Energy Index ETFEquityGlobal; Utilities; ESGHigh1/26/20210.35%
ZWT-TBMO Covered Call Technology ETFAlternativeNorth American; Equity Strategy; Information TechnologyMedium1/26/20210.65%
ZFIN-TBMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETFEquityGlobal; Information Technology; FinanceMedium1/26/20210.40%
ZGEN-TBMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETFEquityGlobal; Health CareMedium1/26/20210.40%
ZINN-TBMO MSCI Innovation Index ETFEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium1/26/20210.40%
ZINT-TBMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETFEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium1/26/20210.40%
ZAUT-TBMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETFEquityGlobal; Industrial; Information technologyMedium1/26/20210.40%
ESGY-F-TBMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETFEquityUnited States; ESGMedium1/26/20210.20%
ZTIP-TBMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited-States; Short-termLow to Medium1/26/20210.15%
ZTIP-F-TBMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited-States; Short-termLow1/26/20210.15%
ZTIP-U-TBMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited-States; Short-termLow1/26/20210.15%
FBAL-NEFidelity All-in One Balanced ETFMulti-AssetGlobal; Balanced (Multi-Asset)Low to Medium1/26/20210.35%*
FGRO-NEFidelity All-in One Growth ETFMulti-AssetGlobal; Growth (Multi-Asset)Low to Medium1/26/20210.37%*
ONEC-TAccelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETFAlternativeMulti-StrategyLow to Medium1/27/20210.20%
PSYK-NEHorizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETFEquityNorth American; Health CareHigh1/27/20210.85%

*Estimated fee related to ETFs held

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

