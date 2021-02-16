Canadian ETFs: A look at the new products that entered the market in January

The Canadian ETF industry reached $260 billion in assets under management at the end of January. The Canadian ETF product line-up continues to expand. New solutions consist mostly of thematic ETFs to cater to changing investor needs.

In the ESG space, Harvest ETF and BMO both launched a clean energy ETF. The Harvest Clean Energy ETF (HCLN-T) invests in a portfolio of the 40 largest Clean Energy Issuers selected from the Clean Energy Investable Universe that are listed on select North American, European and developed Asian stock exchanges and are categorized as renewable energy or renewable energy generation. The BMO Clean Energy Index ETF (ZCLN-T) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, net of expenses. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index is based on the S&P Global Broad Market Index, which includes large, mid and small capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets. The Index aims to capture the performance of companies whose primary business is clean energy, by way of clean energy production or clean energy equipment & technology.

Evolve ETFs introduced Canada’s first Cloud Computing ETF. The Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund (DATA-T) focuses companies that are directly involved in the cloud computing industry in developed markets. Cloud computing is a technology which allows users to take advantage of computing services, storage space, and processing power through the internet, without the need for their own hardware and software. The global pandemic has increased digitization and the demand for cloud computing services.

Horizons ETF launched the world’s first psychedelic ETF, Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK-NE). It provides exposure to North American publicly-listed life sciences companies focussed on psychedelic medicines, and other companies with business activities in the psychedelics industry. In less than a month since its launch, the ETF already reached approximately $52 million in assets. “We launched the world’s first Cannabis-focused ETF in 2017, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ-T), and we see many similarities between that industry in 2017 when it was in its infancy to the psychedelics industry now. We see the potential for significant growth from this new sector like what we have witnessed with the Cannabis industry during the last few years.” said Mr. Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. “At Horizons ETFs we strive to be at the forefront of key global transformative investment themes. We believe the opportunities with psychedelics not only provide a compelling investment case, but also the potential to provide life-changing impact for those suffering with mental illness.”

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE TRVL-T Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF Equity North America; Consumer Discretionary High 1/7/2021 0.40% TRVL-U-T Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF Equity North America; Consumer Discretionary High 1/7/2021 0.40% HCLN-T Harvest Clean Energy ETF Equity International; Utilities; ESG Medium 1/7/2021 0.40% DATA-T Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund Equity Global; Information Technology Medium 1/11/2021 0.60% DATA-B-T Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund Equity Global; Information Technology Medium 1/11/2021 0.60% EDGE-U-T Evolve Innovation Index Fund Equity Global; Information Technology Medium to High 1/11/2021 0.40% VALT-T CI Gold Bullion Fund Commodity Metal; Gold Medium to High 1/12/2021 0.155% VALT-U-T CI Gold Bullion Fund Commodity Metal; Gold Medium to High 1/12/2021 0.155% CMGG-T CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund Equity Global; Growth Medium 1/12/2021 0.90% CMGG-U-T CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund Equity Global; Growth Medium 1/12/2021 0.90% CMAG-U-T CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund Alternative Long/Short Equity Strategy Medium 1/19/2021 0.90% ZCLN-T BMO Clean Energy Index ETF Equity Global; Utilities; ESG High 1/26/2021 0.35% ZWT-T BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Alternative North American; Equity Strategy; Information Technology Medium 1/26/2021 0.65% ZFIN-T BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF Equity Global; Information Technology; Finance Medium 1/26/2021 0.40% ZGEN-T BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF Equity Global; Health Care Medium 1/26/2021 0.40% ZINN-T BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF Equity Global; Information Technology Medium 1/26/2021 0.40% ZINT-T BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF Equity Global; Information Technology Medium 1/26/2021 0.40% ZAUT-T BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF Equity Global; Industrial; Information technology Medium 1/26/2021 0.40% ESGY-F-T BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF Equity United States; ESG Medium 1/26/2021 0.20% ZTIP-T BMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETF Fixed Income United-States; Short-term Low to Medium 1/26/2021 0.15% ZTIP-F-T BMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETF Fixed Income United-States; Short-term Low 1/26/2021 0.15% ZTIP-U-T BMO Short Term US TIPS Index ETF Fixed Income United-States; Short-term Low 1/26/2021 0.15% FBAL-NE Fidelity All-in One Balanced ETF Multi-Asset Global; Balanced (Multi-Asset) Low to Medium 1/26/2021 0.35%* FGRO-NE Fidelity All-in One Growth ETF Multi-Asset Global; Growth (Multi-Asset) Low to Medium 1/26/2021 0.37%* ONEC-T Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF Alternative Multi-Strategy Low to Medium 1/27/2021 0.20% PSYK-NE Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF Equity North American; Health Care High 1/27/2021 0.85%

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor