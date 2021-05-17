 Skip to main content
Canadian ETFs: April’s launches and terminations

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Cryptocurrency flooded the Canadian ETF market last month with 15 ETF listings. The world’s first Ethereum ETFs hit the industry on April 20th. Shortly after, more came to market, with some racing to attract investors by waving management fees.

Investors can choose between CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, Evolve Ether ETF, Purpose Ether ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF. CI Galaxy waived the full 0.40% management fee on the ETF until June 15, 2021 while Evolve ETFs waived the full 0.75% management fee on the Ether ETF until May 31, 2021. Purpose Ether ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF each charge management fees of 1%.

As interest in this asset class surges, Horizons ETFs introduced the BetaPro Bitcoin ETF (HBIT-T) and the BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF (BITI-T). HBIT and BITI provide long and short exposure to Bitcoin through the use of futures contracts and derivatives. These instruments cater to investors who want to bet on the direction of the volatile digital coin. HBIT charges a management fee of 1% and BITI charges a management fee of 1.45%.

In other new launches, Horizons ETFs introduced the Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF (BBIG-T). The ETF tracks the Solactive Global BBIG Index, which is designed to provide exposure to the performance of publicly listed large-cap and mid-cap global equities in the following industries: secondary battery, biotechnology, internet, and gaming – represented by the acronym, BBIG.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
ORBT-THarvest Space Innovation Index ETFEquityTechnologyMedium to High4/1/20210.50%
ORBT-U-THarvest Space Innovation Index ETFEquityTechnologyMedium to High4/1/20210.50%
TDOC-TTD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETFEquityGlobal, HealthcareMedium4/14/20210.35%
BBIG-THorizons Global BBIG Technology ETFEquityGlobal, TechnologyMedium4/12/20210.45%
BBIG-U-THorizons Global BBIG Technology ETFEquityGlobal, TechnologyMedium4/12/20210.45%
HARB-U-THorizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETFFixed IncomeCrossoverLow to Medium4/21/20210.75%
HBIT-TBetaPro Bitcoin ETFAlternativeDerivative ProductHigh4/14/20211.00%
HBIT-U-TBetaPro Bitcoin ETFAlternativeDerivative ProductHigh4/14/20211.00%
BITI-TBetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETFAlternativeDerivative ProductHigh4/14/20211.45%
BITI-U-TBetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETFAlternativeDerivative ProductHigh4/14/20211.45%
BTCQ-T3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/19/20211.00%
BTCQ-U-T3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/19/20211.00%
ETHQ-T3iQ Coinshares Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/23/20211.00%
ETHQ-U-T3iQ Coinshares Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/23/20211.00%
ETHR-TEvolve Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20210%*
ETHR-U-TEvolve Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20210%*
ETHX-B-TCI Galaxy Ethereum ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20210%**
ETHX-U-TCI Galaxy Ethereum ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20210%**
ETHH-TPurpose Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20211.00%
ETHH-B-TPurpose Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20211.00%
ETHH-U-TPurpose Ether ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh4/20/20211.00%
CLMT-TPurpose Global Climate Opportunities FundEquityGlobal, ESGMedium4/27/20210.75%

* Evolve has waived the full 0.75% management fee on the Ether ETF until May 31, 2021.
**CI GAM has waived the full 0.40% management fee on the ETF until June 15, 2021. 

ETF Merger

TickerTERMINATING ETFTickerCONTINUING ETFEXCHANGE RATIO
DXM-TCI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DGRC-TCI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF0.368473:1
FBE-TCI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF DGRC-TCI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF0.873024:1
FBU-TCI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF DGR-TCI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF1.13478:1
FHB-TCI First Asset European Bank ETF FSF-TCI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF0.316643:1
UXM-TCI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-TCI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF0.515426:1
UXM-B-TCI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-B-TCI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF0.572133:1
UXM-B-TCI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-B-TCI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF0.572133:1

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management

