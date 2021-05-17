Canadian ETFs: April’s launches and terminations

Cryptocurrency flooded the Canadian ETF market last month with 15 ETF listings. The world’s first Ethereum ETFs hit the industry on April 20th. Shortly after, more came to market, with some racing to attract investors by waving management fees.

Investors can choose between CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, Evolve Ether ETF, Purpose Ether ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF. CI Galaxy waived the full 0.40% management fee on the ETF until June 15, 2021 while Evolve ETFs waived the full 0.75% management fee on the Ether ETF until May 31, 2021. Purpose Ether ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF each charge management fees of 1%.

As interest in this asset class surges, Horizons ETFs introduced the BetaPro Bitcoin ETF (HBIT-T) and the BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF (BITI-T). HBIT and BITI provide long and short exposure to Bitcoin through the use of futures contracts and derivatives. These instruments cater to investors who want to bet on the direction of the volatile digital coin. HBIT charges a management fee of 1% and BITI charges a management fee of 1.45%.

In other new launches, Horizons ETFs introduced the Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF (BBIG-T). The ETF tracks the Solactive Global BBIG Index, which is designed to provide exposure to the performance of publicly listed large-cap and mid-cap global equities in the following industries: secondary battery, biotechnology, internet, and gaming – represented by the acronym, BBIG.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE ORBT-T Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF Equity Technology Medium to High 4/1/2021 0.50% ORBT-U-T Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF Equity Technology Medium to High 4/1/2021 0.50% TDOC-T TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF Equity Global, Healthcare Medium 4/14/2021 0.35% BBIG-T Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF Equity Global, Technology Medium 4/12/2021 0.45% BBIG-U-T Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF Equity Global, Technology Medium 4/12/2021 0.45% HARB-U-T Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF Fixed Income Crossover Low to Medium 4/21/2021 0.75% HBIT-T BetaPro Bitcoin ETF Alternative Derivative Product High 4/14/2021 1.00% HBIT-U-T BetaPro Bitcoin ETF Alternative Derivative Product High 4/14/2021 1.00% BITI-T BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF Alternative Derivative Product High 4/14/2021 1.45% BITI-U-T BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF Alternative Derivative Product High 4/14/2021 1.45% BTCQ-T 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/19/2021 1.00% BTCQ-U-T 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/19/2021 1.00% ETHQ-T 3iQ Coinshares Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/23/2021 1.00% ETHQ-U-T 3iQ Coinshares Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/23/2021 1.00% ETHR-T Evolve Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 0%* ETHR-U-T Evolve Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 0%* ETHX-B-T CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 0%** ETHX-U-T CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 0%** ETHH-T Purpose Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 1.00% ETHH-B-T Purpose Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 1.00% ETHH-U-T Purpose Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 4/20/2021 1.00% CLMT-T Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund Equity Global, ESG Medium 4/27/2021 0.75%

ETF Merger Ticker TERMINATING ETF Ticker CONTINUING ETF EXCHANGE RATIO DXM-T CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DGRC-T CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 0.368473:1 FBE-T CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF DGRC-T CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 0.873024:1 FBU-T CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF DGR-T CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 1.13478:1 FHB-T CI First Asset European Bank ETF FSF-T CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF 0.316643:1 UXM-T CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-T CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 0.515426:1 UXM-B-T CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-B-T CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 0.572133:1 UXM-B-T CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF DGR-B-T CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 0.572133:1

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management