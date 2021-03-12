 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

ETFs

Register
AdChoices
ETFs

Canadian ETFs: February’s launches and terminations

Contributed to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

At the end of February, the Canadian ETF Industry reached a new record high of $270 billion in assets under management. The number of ETFs listed in Canada continues to grow as we welcomed the world’s first bitcoin ETF.

Once more, Canadian regulators prove to be more accepting of disruptive investment products. In the U.S, approximately 10 Bitcoin ETFs have either been rejected or are still waiting approval by the SEC. Will the success of the Canadian-listed Bitcoin ETFs pave the way for our U.S. counterparts?

In only two days of trading, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF attracted over $420-million in assets under management. It will invest directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency without the associated risk of self-custody within a digital wallet. The ETFs charge management fees of 1% each.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, Evolve Funds Group introduced the Evolve Bitcoin ETF. In order to compete, Evolve slashed the management fee on its bitcoin ETF from 1% to 0.75%. Several other providers have plans to join the bitcoin ETF frenzy, including CI Global Asset Management that only charges 0.40% in management fee. In less than a month of trading, bitcoin ETFs are shaking the investment community and a fee war is already taking place. The next race is who will launch the world’s first ethereum ETF. Evolve Funds Group and CI Global Asset Management have already filed preliminary prospectus and are waiting for approval.

In other new launches, SmartBe introduced a suite of Canadian and U.S. Factor-based investing ETFs. The “value” investment style behind the SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF (SBQV-NE) and the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF (SBCV-NE) emphasizes investing in securities that are considered undervalued, based on quantitative analysis compared to other securities. The “momentum” style of investing underpinning the SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF (SBQM-NE) and the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF (SBCM-NE) emphasizes investing in securities with higher recent total return performance than other securities.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
FINO-TFranklin Innovation Active ETFEquityGlobal; Information TechnologyMedium2/4/20210.80%
SBCM-NESmartBe Canadian Quatitative Momentum Index ETFEquityCanada; MomentumMedium to High2/9/20210.69%
SBCV-NESmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETFEquityCanada; ValueMedium to High2/9/20210.69%
SBQM-NESmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETFEquityUnited States; MomentumMedium to High2/9/20210.69%
SBQV-NESmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETFEquityUnited States; ValueMedium to High2/9/20210.69%
NINT-TNBI Active International Equity ETFEquityInternationalMedium2/11/20210.60%
NUSA-TNBI Active U.S. Equity ETFEquityUnited StatesLow to Medium2/11/20210.55%
NDIV-TNBI Canadian Dividend Income ETFEquityCanada; DividendMedium2/11/20210.55%
NSCC-TNBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETFFixed IncomeCanada; ESGLow2/11/20210.55%
ZNQ-U-TBMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETFEquityUnited States; Information TechnologyMedium2/18/20210.35%
ZJK-U-TBMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited States; High YieldLow to Medium2/18/20210.35%
ESGH-TBMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited States; High Yield; ESGLow to Medium2/18/20210.45%
ESGH-F-TBMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETFFixed IncomeUnited States; High Yield; ESGLow to Medium2/18/20210.45%
BTCC-TPurpose Bitcoin ETF - CAD HedgedAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh2/18/20211.00%
BTCC-U-TPurpose Bitcoin ETF - USDAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh2/18/20211.00%
BTCC-B-TPurpose Bitcoin ETF - CADAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh2/18/20211.00%
EBIT-TEvolve Bitcoin ETF - CADAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh2/19/20210.75%
EBIT-U-TEvolve Bitcoin ETF - USDAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh2/19/20210.75%

TD Asset Management reduced the management fees on six of its broad market index TD Exchange-Traded Funds. After these management fee reductions, the TD ETFs will be among the lowest priced broad market index exchange-traded funds in Canada.

Fee reduction

TICKERNAMECURRENT MGT. FEENEW MGT. FEE
TDB-TTD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF0.08%0.07%
TTP-TTD Canadian Equity Index ETF0.05%0.04%
TPU-TTD U.S. Equity Index ETF0.08%0.06%
THU-TTD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF0.08%0.06%
TPE-TTD International Equity Index ETF0.18%0.17%
THE-TTD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF0.18%0.17%

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies