According to Scotiabank ETF EDGE reports, for the four weeks ended Sept. 29, Canadian ETFs experienced an inflow of approximately $2-billion, lower than the $2.9-billion inflow from the previous month and the third decrease in three months. Fixed income and cash ETFs continued to be the preferred choice among investors, contributing a substantial $1.5-billion to the overall monthly total of $2-billion.

Over the last 9 months*, Canadian ETFs accumulated about $27.3-billion in assets. Equity ETFs led the way with $19.5-billion in investments, followed closely by fixed income (including cash ETFs) with $23.6-billion in inflows.

The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index (ZEB-T) secured the top position among all ETFs two weeks out of four, attracting $0.3-billion in inflows and consistently appearing on the weekly top list. From the start of the year until Oct. 13, the five constituents, Royal Bank (-7.3 per cent), TD (-5.1 per cent), CIBC (-2.4 per cent), National Bank (-0.7 per cent) and Bank of Nova Scotia (-6.2 per cent), underperformed the TSX (3 per cent). It appears that investors may be gravitating towards traditional banks, perceiving them as undervalued in light of their recent underperformance.

The CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV-T) and Horizons High Interest Savings ETF (CASH-T) maintained positions in the third to sixth ranks for all four weeks, except for the fourth week when CASH-T did not make the list. Cash ETFs continue to be a favoured choice due to their attractive yields, all while avoiding any duration risk.

Additions

Blackrock has unveiled a diverse range of ETFs designed to mirror various indices. Among these, three are dedicated to U.S. securities within specific sectors or industries. These are the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF (XAD-T), the iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF (XUSF-T), and the iShares Semiconductor Index ETF (XCHP-T).

The iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF (XETM-T) replicates the S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index, with a notable focus on investments in Canadian and international equity securities.

In addition, the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (XQQU-T) intensifies competition against the unhedged NASDAQ 100 index offered in Canada by Horizons (HXQ-T) and BMO (ZNQ-T).

Hamilton and Harvest had a similar idea by launching the Hamilton U.S. Bond Yield Maximizer ETF (HBND-T) and the Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF (HPYT-T). Both portfolios are designed for investors looking to maximize their monthly income above that is typically offered by bonds. The ETFs invests in U.S. treasuries combined with an active covered call strategy. HBND-T offers a target yield of 10 per cent for a duration of 13.7 while HPYT-T offers a target yield of 15 per cent with a duration of 16.8. The meaningful difference in yield seems to be from the covered call strategy. HBND-T sells call options on roughly 50 per cent of the portfolio while HPYT-T generally write options on up to 100 per cent of the portfolio securities.

Investors should bear in mind that yield, essentially the distributions, does not equate to expected return, which includes the latter plus the capital gains or losses. For fixed income, yield-to-maturity is a more accurate approximation for expected return.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE XAD-T iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF Equity U.S., Industrials Medium to High 9/6/2023 0.39% XCHP-T iShares Semiconductor Index ETF Equity U.S., Information Technology High 9/6/2023 0.35% XETM-T iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF Equity International, Materials High 9/6/2023 0.55% XQQU-T iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Equity U.S., Information Technology Medium to High 9/6/2023 0.35% XQQU-U-T iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Equity U.S., Information Technology Medium to High 9/6/2023 0.35% XUSF-T iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF Equity U.S., Financials Medium to High 9/6/2023 0.25% HBND-T Hamilton U.S. Bond Yield Maximizer ETF Fixed Income U.S., Covered call Low to Medium 9/14/2023 0.45% HPYT-T Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Fixed Income U.S., Covered call Low to Medium 9/28/2023 0.45%

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE RXE-T RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF Equity Emerging Markets, Multi-factor Medium to High 9/12/2023 0.64% RXE-U-T RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF Equity Emerging Markets, Multi-factor Medium to High 9/12/2023 0.64% RIEH-T RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF Equity International, Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.49% RIE-T RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF Equity International, Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.49% RIE-U-T RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF Equity International, Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.49% RUEH-T RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF Equity U.S., Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.39% RUE-T RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF Equity U.S., Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.39% RUE-U-T RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF Equity U.S., Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.39% RCE-T RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF Equity Multi-factor Medium 9/12/2023 0.39% RQK-T RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Bullet, Corporate Low 9/23/2023 0.25% Source: Inovestor

*Values are calculated from eight months of data reported by National Bank of Canada Financial Markets and one month from Scotiabank EDGE Reports.

Anthony Ménard, CFA, is vice-president of data management at Inovestor.

