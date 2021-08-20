Canadian ETFs: July’s launches and terminations

In July, the Canadian ETF Industry reached $313-billion in assets under management. New Fixed Income ETFs and ESG ETFs were added to the product line-up.
RBC iShares expanded its Fixed Income line-up with the addition of five new ETFs. “With the launch of these new ETFs, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality fixed income strategies to support portfolio construction, helping advisors and investors meet their long-term investment objectives. With both low interest rates and inflation top of mind today, these new ETFs give investors additional tools to diversify their fixed income portfolios, enabling easy access to U.S. corporate bonds and inflation-linked bonds,” said Steven Leong, Head of iShares Product, BlackRock Canada.
The iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF, iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to the U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bond market. The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to inflation-indexed U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years.
CIBC Asset Management launched a suite of Sustainable Investing ETFs that provide access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors.
The CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are designed to align investors’ wealth with a values-based approach focused on responsible investing. The solutions also aim to have a lower carbon footprint and energy sector exposure than broad market indices, and employ positive sector screening for companies involved in the renewable energy space and green bonds. The products utilize CIBC Asset Management proprietary ESG analysis and portfolio construction methodology in conjunction with customized screening from Sustainalytics.