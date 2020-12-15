 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

ETFs

Register
AdChoices
ETFs

Canadian ETFs: November’s launches and terminations

Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The Canadian ETF industry reached $249 billion in assets under management at the end of November compared to $200 billion one year ago for an annual growth rate of 24.5%. The number of ETFs continued to grow as our Canadian ETF database has surpassed the 1000 mark including all classes. This number includes more than 800 unique ETFs.

NEW LAUNCHES

It is TD’s turn to launch new ESG ETFs.

The geographic location is standard: Canada (TMEC-T), U.S. (TMEU-T) and international (TMEI-T). TD is not here to play around with management fees of 0.10%, 0.15% and 0.20% for the respective ETFs. They are one of the most competitive ETFs in terms of fees in the ESG space in Canada. As the ESG AUM continues to grow, we expect fees to decline as operational costs reduce as a percentage of AUM.

Story continues below advertisement

Ninepoint joined the group as an ETF provider in Canada, although it is not new to the asset management industry. It will offer some of their funds as an ETF series. Investors have access to a new ETF that works like a saving account (NSAV-NE), a precious metals ETF focusing on gold (GLDE-NE), a mining sector ETF focusing on silver (SLVE-NE), and a different way to invest in corporate bonds with Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (NBND-T).

Manulife has launched 3 fixed income ETFs that should cover the basic needs for investors. Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM-T) invests in short-term securities in Canadian corporations based on its current holdings. The low maturity is perfect for short-term objectives while providing higher yield than a government bond ETF. Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT-T) is a standard Canadian bond universe that every investor should own. It is mostly investment grade, but the manager has the possibility to invest in higher yielding securities. Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND-T) gives exposure to the Canadian corporate bond universe and is diversified across sectors. Manulife has also launched one Canadian (CDIV-T) and one U.S. (UDIV-T) ETF focusing on high paying and sustainable dividend stocks.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
TERM-TManulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETFFixed IncomeCanada; Investment Grade;
Short-Term; Corporate		Low11/10/20200.20%
BSKT-TManulife Smart Core Bond ETFFixed IncomeCanada; Investment GradeLow11/10/20200.22%
CBND-TManulife Smart Corporate Bond ETFFixed IncomeCanada; Corporate;
Investment Grade		Low11/10/20200.24%
CDIV-TManulife Smart Dividend ETFEquityU.S.; DividendMedium11/10/20200.25%
UDIV-TManulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETFEquityU.S.; DividendMedium11/10/20200.33%
UDIV-B-TManulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETFEquityU.S.; DividendMedium11/10/20200.28%
NSAV-NENinepoint High Interest Savings FundFixed IncomeUltra Short-termLow11/19/20200.14%
SLVE-NENinepoint Silver Equities ClassEquityCanada; Material SectorHigh11/19/20201.50%
SLVE-U-NENinepoint Silver Equities Class ETFEquityCanada; Material SectorHigh11/19/20201.50%
GLDE-NENinepoint Gold and Precious Minerals FundCommodityMetal; GoldHigh11/19/20201.50%
GLDE-U-NENinepoint Gold and Precious Minerals FundCommodityMetal; GoldHigh11/19/20201.50%
NBND-NENinepoint Diversified Bond FundFixed IncomeGlobal; Corporate;
Cross-over		Low11/19/20200.75%
TMEC-TTD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETFEquityCanada; ESGMedium11/24/20200.10%
TMEU-TTD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETFEquityU.S.; ESGMedium11/24/20200.15%
TMEI-TTD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETFEquityInternational; ESGMedium11/24/20200.20%

Terminations

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESTERMINATION DATEMGT. FEE
RQHRBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETFFixed IncomeCanada; Corporate; Bullet11/13/20200.25%
RIGRBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETFEquityGlobal; Quality11/25/20200.55%
RIG.URBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD)EquityGlobal; Quality11/25/20200.55%
RGRERBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETFReal EstateGlobal11/25/20200.55%
RGRE.URBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD)Real EstateGlobal11/25/20200.55%
RLDRBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF EquityGlobal; Quality; Dividend11/25/20200.55%
RLERBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETFEquityGlobal; Quality11/25/20200.55%
RMBORBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Ladder ETFFixed IncomeCanada; Corporate; Laddered11/25/20200.25%

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies