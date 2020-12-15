Canadian ETFs: November’s launches and terminations

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The Canadian ETF industry reached $249 billion in assets under management at the end of November compared to $200 billion one year ago for an annual growth rate of 24.5%. The number of ETFs continued to grow as our Canadian ETF database has surpassed the 1000 mark including all classes. This number includes more than 800 unique ETFs.

NEW LAUNCHES

It is TD’s turn to launch new ESG ETFs.

The geographic location is standard: Canada (TMEC-T), U.S. (TMEU-T) and international (TMEI-T). TD is not here to play around with management fees of 0.10%, 0.15% and 0.20% for the respective ETFs. They are one of the most competitive ETFs in terms of fees in the ESG space in Canada. As the ESG AUM continues to grow, we expect fees to decline as operational costs reduce as a percentage of AUM.

Ninepoint joined the group as an ETF provider in Canada, although it is not new to the asset management industry. It will offer some of their funds as an ETF series. Investors have access to a new ETF that works like a saving account (NSAV-NE), a precious metals ETF focusing on gold (GLDE-NE), a mining sector ETF focusing on silver (SLVE-NE), and a different way to invest in corporate bonds with Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (NBND-T).

Manulife has launched 3 fixed income ETFs that should cover the basic needs for investors. Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM-T) invests in short-term securities in Canadian corporations based on its current holdings. The low maturity is perfect for short-term objectives while providing higher yield than a government bond ETF. Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT-T) is a standard Canadian bond universe that every investor should own. It is mostly investment grade, but the manager has the possibility to invest in higher yielding securities. Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND-T) gives exposure to the Canadian corporate bond universe and is diversified across sectors. Manulife has also launched one Canadian (CDIV-T) and one U.S. (UDIV-T) ETF focusing on high paying and sustainable dividend stocks.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE TERM-T Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF Fixed Income Canada; Investment Grade;

Short-Term; Corporate Low 11/10/2020 0.20% BSKT-T Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF Fixed Income Canada; Investment Grade Low 11/10/2020 0.22% CBND-T Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF Fixed Income Canada; Corporate;

Investment Grade Low 11/10/2020 0.24% CDIV-T Manulife Smart Dividend ETF Equity U.S.; Dividend Medium 11/10/2020 0.25% UDIV-T Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF Equity U.S.; Dividend Medium 11/10/2020 0.33% UDIV-B-T Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF Equity U.S.; Dividend Medium 11/10/2020 0.28% NSAV-NE Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund Fixed Income Ultra Short-term Low 11/19/2020 0.14% SLVE-NE Ninepoint Silver Equities Class Equity Canada; Material Sector High 11/19/2020 1.50% SLVE-U-NE Ninepoint Silver Equities Class ETF Equity Canada; Material Sector High 11/19/2020 1.50% GLDE-NE Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund Commodity Metal; Gold High 11/19/2020 1.50% GLDE-U-NE Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund Commodity Metal; Gold High 11/19/2020 1.50% NBND-NE Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund Fixed Income Global; Corporate;

Cross-over Low 11/19/2020 0.75% TMEC-T TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF Equity Canada; ESG Medium 11/24/2020 0.10% TMEU-T TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF Equity U.S.; ESG Medium 11/24/2020 0.15% TMEI-T TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF Equity International; ESG Medium 11/24/2020 0.20%

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE RQH RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Canada; Corporate; Bullet 11/13/2020 0.25% RIG RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF Equity Global; Quality 11/25/2020 0.55% RIG.U RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD) Equity Global; Quality 11/25/2020 0.55% RGRE RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF Real Estate Global 11/25/2020 0.55% RGRE.U RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD) Real Estate Global 11/25/2020 0.55% RLD RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF Equity Global; Quality; Dividend 11/25/2020 0.55% RLE RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF Equity Global; Quality 11/25/2020 0.55% RMBO RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Ladder ETF Fixed Income Canada; Corporate; Laddered 11/25/2020 0.25%

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor