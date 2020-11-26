 Skip to main content
ETFs

ETFs

Canadian ETFs: October’s launches and terminations

The Canadian ETF industry reached $232-billion in assets under management at the end of October compared to $192-billion one year ago for an annual growth rate of 20.8%. After a slowdown in launches following the March market crash, momentum is growing in that space which could reflect the stock market optimism.

This month shows the diversity of ETF providers despite the concentration of AUM to a handful of them. We have 13 additions from 6 different providers. Since the announcement of Blackrock’s commitment to sustainability one year ago, the ESG ETFs have experienced steady growth in the number of ETF available. Few terminations, but more importantly, many launches.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
AGLB-TAGF Global Opportunities Bond ETFFixed IncomeLow10/2/20200.65%
AGSG-TAGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETFEquityMedium10/2/20200.65%
FGGE-TFranklin Global Growth Active ETFEquityMedium10/6/20200.90%
ESGC-TInvesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF EquityMedium10/8/20200.15%
HCAL-THamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETFEquityMedium-to-high10/15/20200.65%
SITB-NEScotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETFFixed IncomeLow10/20/20200.05%
SITC-NEScotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETFEquityMedium10/20/20200.03%
SITI-NEScotia International Equity Index Tracker ETFEquityMedium10/20/20200.15%
SITU-NEScotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETFEquityMedium10/20/20200.05%
CPLS-TCIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETFFixed IncomeLow10/29/20200.30%
CCRE-TCIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF Fixed IncomeLow10/29/20200.30%
CCNS-TCIBC Conservative Fixed Income PoolFixed IncomeLow10/29/20200.30%
BESG-TInvesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETFFixed IncomeLow10/30/20200.35%

Terminations

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSTERMINATION DATEMGT. FEE
RQHRBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index EtfFixed Income10/20/20200.25%
PTBInvesco Tactical Bond ETFFixed Income10/30/20200.49%
DWGInvesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETFEquity10/30/20200.05%*
DWG.FInvesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETFEquity10/30/20200.05%*
DWG.UInvesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETFEquity10/30/20200.05%*

*The management fee for these ETFs is in addition to the management fee charged by any Invesco ETF held by it.

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (AGSG), Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF (ESGC) and Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF (BESG) continue this trend by providing investors new ways to invest in global growth equities, Canadian equities and Canadian bonds with an ESG flavor. CIBC embraces their brand as being an active ETF provider by launching CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETF (CPLS), CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF (CCRE) and CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool (CCNS), 3 active bond ETFs with 3 different risk levels.

On the other hand, Scotia is challenging the passive ETF market by offering 4 new ETFs. Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF (SITB), Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITC), Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITU) and Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITI) offer an alternative to investors who want to distance themselves from the active management industry.

Hamilton is specialized in financial sector ETFs and the Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF (HCAL) makes no exception. The objective is to generate the return of the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index while adding 25% leverage provided by borrowed funds. The ETF got off to a strong start as it is already up more than 15% since October 15th.

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor

