Canadian ETFs: October’s launches and terminations

The Canadian ETF industry reached $232-billion in assets under management at the end of October compared to $192-billion one year ago for an annual growth rate of 20.8%. After a slowdown in launches following the March market crash, momentum is growing in that space which could reflect the stock market optimism.

This month shows the diversity of ETF providers despite the concentration of AUM to a handful of them. We have 13 additions from 6 different providers. Since the announcement of Blackrock’s commitment to sustainability one year ago, the ESG ETFs have experienced steady growth in the number of ETF available. Few terminations, but more importantly, many launches.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE AGLB-T AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF Fixed Income Low 10/2/2020 0.65% AGSG-T AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF Equity Medium 10/2/2020 0.65% FGGE-T Franklin Global Growth Active ETF Equity Medium 10/6/2020 0.90% ESGC-T Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Equity Medium 10/8/2020 0.15% HCAL-T Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF Equity Medium-to-high 10/15/2020 0.65% SITB-NE Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF Fixed Income Low 10/20/2020 0.05% SITC-NE Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF Equity Medium 10/20/2020 0.03% SITI-NE Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF Equity Medium 10/20/2020 0.15% SITU-NE Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF Equity Medium 10/20/2020 0.05% CPLS-T CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETF Fixed Income Low 10/29/2020 0.30% CCRE-T CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF Fixed Income Low 10/29/2020 0.30% CCNS-T CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool Fixed Income Low 10/29/2020 0.30% BESG-T Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fixed Income Low 10/30/2020 0.35%

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE RQH RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index Etf Fixed Income 10/20/2020 0.25% PTB Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Fixed Income 10/30/2020 0.49% DWG Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF Equity 10/30/2020 0.05%* DWG.F Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF Equity 10/30/2020 0.05%* DWG.U Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF Equity 10/30/2020 0.05%*

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (AGSG), Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF (ESGC) and Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF (BESG) continue this trend by providing investors new ways to invest in global growth equities, Canadian equities and Canadian bonds with an ESG flavor. CIBC embraces their brand as being an active ETF provider by launching CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETF (CPLS), CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF (CCRE) and CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool (CCNS), 3 active bond ETFs with 3 different risk levels.

On the other hand, Scotia is challenging the passive ETF market by offering 4 new ETFs. Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF (SITB), Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITC), Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITU) and Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITI) offer an alternative to investors who want to distance themselves from the active management industry.

Hamilton is specialized in financial sector ETFs and the Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF (HCAL) makes no exception. The objective is to generate the return of the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index while adding 25% leverage provided by borrowed funds. The ETF got off to a strong start as it is already up more than 15% since October 15th.

This report provided to the Globe and Mail by Inovestor