Canadian ETFs: September’s launches

In September, the Canadian ETF Industry reached $319 billion in assets under management. New products launched that month include Canada’s first multi-cryptocurrency ETF and leveraged ETFs with exposure to Canadian REITs.

Evolve Funds Group introduced the Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (“ETC-T”), designed to provide investors with one convenient way to obtain exposure to bitcoin and ether, on a market capitalization basis, through an ETF structure. The ETF will provide exposure to bitcoin and ether by investing in Evolve’s Bitcoin (“EBIT-T”) and Ether (“ETHR-T”) ETFs. ETC charges no management fees, however, the underlying investment funds held by the Fund will pay management fees. Currently, the management fees on EBIT and ETHR are 0.75% of net asset values, plus applicable sales taxes.

Horizons ETFs launched two new ETFs that provide leveraged and inverse leveraged exposure to the Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts sector, an industry classification comprised of owners, operators and managers of residential, commercial and industrial properties. Investors can invest those views on either the long or short-side of the Canadian REIT sector without taking on the high costs of using margin, borrowing or shorting directly.

The BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the daily performance of Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index. The BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT –2x Daily Bear ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index.

There were no ETF terminations in September in Canada.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE HREU-T BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF Derivatives REIT; Leveraged High 9/2/2021 1.15% HRED-T BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF Derivatives REIT; Inverse leveraged High 9/2/2021 1.15% HAEB-T Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF Fixed Income ESG; North America Low 9/21/2021 0.55% CGBI-T CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Fixed Income Global Low 9/16/2021 0.19% CEMI-T CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Equity Emerging Markets Medium to High 9/16/2021 0.22% MGSB-NE Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF Fixed Income ESG; Global Low 9/23/2021 0.50% ETC-T Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 9/29/2021 0%* ETC-U-T Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 9/29/2021 0%* CROP-T Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Multi-Asset Non-investment grade Low to Medium 9/29/2021 0.85% Source: Inovestor

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management