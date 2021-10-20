 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

ETFs

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
ETFs

Canadian ETFs: September’s launches

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

In September, the Canadian ETF Industry reached $319 billion in assets under management. New products launched that month include Canada’s first multi-cryptocurrency ETF and leveraged ETFs with exposure to Canadian REITs.

Evolve Funds Group introduced the Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (“ETC-T”), designed to provide investors with one convenient way to obtain exposure to bitcoin and ether, on a market capitalization basis, through an ETF structure. The ETF will provide exposure to bitcoin and ether by investing in Evolve’s Bitcoin (“EBIT-T”) and Ether (“ETHR-T”) ETFs. ETC charges no management fees, however, the underlying investment funds held by the Fund will pay management fees. Currently, the management fees on EBIT and ETHR are 0.75% of net asset values, plus applicable sales taxes.

Horizons ETFs launched two new ETFs that provide leveraged and inverse leveraged exposure to the Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts sector, an industry classification comprised of owners, operators and managers of residential, commercial and industrial properties. Investors can invest those views on either the long or short-side of the Canadian REIT sector without taking on the high costs of using margin, borrowing or shorting directly.

Story continues below advertisement

The BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the daily performance of Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index. The BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT –2x Daily Bear ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index.

There were no ETF terminations in September in Canada.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
HREU-TBetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETFDerivativesREIT; LeveragedHigh9/2/20211.15%
HRED-TBetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETFDerivativesREIT; Inverse leveragedHigh9/2/20211.15%
HAEB-THorizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETFFixed IncomeESG; North AmericaLow9/21/20210.55%
CGBI-TCIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)Fixed IncomeGlobalLow9/16/20210.19%
CEMI-TCIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETFEquityEmerging MarketsMedium to High9/16/20210.22%
MGSB-NEMackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETFFixed IncomeESG; GlobalLow9/23/20210.50%
ETC-TEvolve Cryptocurrencies ETF AlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh9/29/20210%*
ETC-U-TEvolve Cryptocurrencies ETF AlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh9/29/20210%*
CROP-TPurpose Credit Opportunities FundMulti-AssetNon-investment gradeLow to Medium9/29/20210.85%

Source: Inovestor

* The underlying investment funds held by the Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (ETC) will pay management fees and will incur trading expenses. EBIT and ETHR currently pay a management fee of 0.75% plus applicable taxes.

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies