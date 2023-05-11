In April, Canadian Fixed Income ETFs experienced a substantial inflow of $2 billion, with approximately $1.1 billion directed towards Money Market ETFs, according to National Bank Financial Markets. Given the current financial climate and prevailing uncertainty, it is not surprising that around $300-million flowed out of equity ETFs in the U.S. and Canada, primarily moving towards Fixed Income investments, particularly in money market ETFs and Canadian government bonds. This shift in investment strategy reflects an effort to navigate through these challenging times.

Overall, Canadian ETFs in April experienced a significant decline in inflows compared to the previous month, dropping from $7 billion to $2 billion, while Canadian equity ETFs saw the largest outflow, totaling $800 million.

On the other hand, international equity markets continued to witness demand, resulting in a net inflow of nearly $1 billion, half of the month’s inflow.

Investors remain cautious due to ongoing analysis of the repercussions of bank failures in the United States. Consequently, they favoured international and emerging market stocks, perceiving them as posing lower risk and/or offering better value.

April witnessed the introduction of ten new ETFs:

HRIF-T, TBNK-T, and TUEX-T focus on stable companies that pay dividends, with HRIF additionally employing a covered call strategy to enhance monthly yields. TUEX is a hedged structure of the TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF (TUED-T)

UBIL-U-T, CBIL-T, and MNU-U-T ETFs concentrate on short-term investments in money market instruments, such as treasury bills with maturities of less than three months, backed by their respective governments. Providers may have been motivated to launch these ETFs due to the bank runs experienced by some US banks. Investors may have opted to invest in money market funds rather than keeping their funds in bank deposits.

HEB-T, TECX-T, and TRVI-T ETFs specialize in equity investments within specific sectors or thematic areas. TRVI, in addition to its focus on a particular sector, implements a covered call strategy to enhance income yield. TECX is a hedged structure of the TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC-T). On the other hand, MCKG-T aims to capture the potential of global stocks with sustainable business models.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE HEB-T Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF Equity Financials Medium 4/3/2023 0.19% HRIF-T Harvest Diversified Equity Income ETF Equity Covered Call Medium 4/11/2023 0.00%** TRVI-T Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF Equity Consumer Discretionary High 4/11/2023 0.75% CBIL-T Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF Fixed Income Government Bonds, Short-term Low 4/12/2023 0.10% UBIL-UN-T Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF Fixed Income Government Bonds, Short-term Low 4/12/2023 0.12% MCKG-NE Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF Equity Global, ESG Medium 4/18/2023 0.50% TBNK-T TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF Equity Financials, Dividend Medium 4/24/2023 0.25% TECX-T * TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF Equity Global, Technology Medium to High 4/24/2023 0.35% TUEX-T * TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF Equity Dividend Medium 4/24/2023 0.65% MNU-UN-T Purpose USD Cash Management Fund Fixed Income Corporate Bonds, Short-term Low 4/24/2023 0.20% Source: Inovestor

Several Invesco ETFs were delisted in April. According to Invesco, “the objective of this initiative is to simplify the firm’s product offerings to enable it to sharpen the focus on areas of highest client demand.”

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING TERMINATION DATE MGT. FEE PPS Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF Equity Prefered Shares Medium 4/17/2023 0.45% PZC Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF Equity Small and Mid Cap Medium to High 4/17/2023 0.60% PXG,PXG.U Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF Equity Global, Small Cap Medium 4/17/2023 0.50% PSY, PSY.U Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF Equity Global, Dividend Medium 4/17/2023 0.75% USB, USB.U Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Corporate Bonds Low to Medium 4/17/2023 0.25% REIT Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF Real Estate Medium 4/17/2023 0.45% ELV Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Equity Low Volatility Medium 4/17/2023 0.34% ILV, ILV.F Invesco S&P Internationally Developed Low Volatility Index ETF Equity Low Volatility Low to Medium 4/17/2023 0.40% BKL.C, BKL.F, BKL.U Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF Fixed Income High Yield Low 4/17/2023 0.72% Source: Inovestor

Anthony Ménard, CFA, is vice-president of data management at Inovestor.