ETFs

Canadian ETFs: The latest launches, terminations and fee reductions

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
The Canadian ETF Industry ended the first quarter of 2021 with assets under management of $278 billion. The number of new ETF listings keeps on increasing, with 23 new funds added in March.

RBC iShares expanded its Sustainable ETFs suite with three ESG Leaders ETFs. These ETFs currently seek to track MSCI indices that are designed to provide efficient exposure to companies demonstrating more sustainable business practices relative to their industry peers, while providing sector balance and market coverage. The ETFs can be used as sustainable equity building blocks for the core of a portfolio.

Desjardins also launched an ESG ETF. The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF (DRME-T) complements the range of ETFs designed to significantly reduce carbon intensity relative to traditional equity indices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in large and mid-cap companies from the Scientific Beta Emerging Markets Universe while seeking to deliver a significant reduction in the weighted average carbon intensity of the Fund’s portfolio and ensuring that all Constituent Issuers meet Pre-Determined ESG Standards.

Emerge Canada Inc. introduced Canada’s first space exploration ETF, sub-advised by ARK Investment Management LLC. The Emerge ARK Space Exploration ETF is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund that invests in global equity securities of companies that are or, are expected to be, focused on leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth. Its top holdings, as of March 31st, are Trimble Inc. (“TRMB-Q”), Kratos Defence and Security (“KTOS-Q”) and L3harris Technologies Inc. (“LHX-N”).

CI First Asset launched the cheapest bitcoin ETF, in terms of management fee. The CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF is the World’s third bitcoin ETF. Interest in the cryptocurrency space is accelerating. The first bitcoin ETF has already hit a billion dollars in assets under management in less than two months of trading. Horizons ETFs even came out with an inverse bitcoin ETF on April 15th for investors who want a short exposure to bitcoin.

Launches

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
BTCX-B-TCI Galaxy Bitcoin ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh3/5/20210.40%
BTCX-U-TCI Galaxy Bitcoin ETFAlternativeCryptocurrencyHigh3/5/20210.40%
VALT-B-TCI Gold Bullion FundCommodityGoldMedium to High3/17/20210.40%
XCLR-TiShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFEquityCanada, ESGMedium3/11/20210.15%
XULR-TiShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFEquityUnited States, ESGLow to Medium3/11/20210.20%
XDLR-TiShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFEquityInternational, ESGMedium3/11/20210.25%
DRME-TDesjardins RI Emerging Markets Low CO2 Index ETFEquityEmerging Markets, ESGMedium3/12/20210.35%
GGEM-TGuardian Fundamental Emerging Markets ETFEquityEmerging MarketsMedium to High3/16/20210.85%
GGAC-TGuardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETFEquityGlobalMedium3/16/20210.85%
GCSC-TGuardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity FundEquityCanadaMedium3/31/20210.19%
GCBD-TGuardian Canadian Bond ETFFixed IncomeCanadaLow3/31/20210.30%
FJFB-NEFirst Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFixed IncomeInternationalLow3/19/20210.60%
FJFG-NEFirst Trust JFL Global Equity ETFEquityGlobalMedium3/19/20210.85%
BDEQ-TBlack Diamond Global Equity Fund - ETFEquityGlobalLow to Medium3/24/20210.65%
BDOP-TBlack Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund - ETFMulti-AssetInternationalMedium to High3/24/20211.00%
EAXP-NEEmerge Ark Space Exploration ETFEquitySectorMedium3/30/20210.80%
EAXP-U-NEEmerge Ark Space Exploration ETFEquitySectorMedium3/30/20210.80%
CCBI-TCIBC Canadian Bond Index ETFFixed IncomeCanada, Investment GradeLow3/31/20210.06%
CCEI-TCIBC Canadian Equity Index ETFEquityCanadaMedium3/31/20210.04%
CUEI-TCIBC U.S. Equity Index ETFEquityUnited StatesMedium3/31/20210.05%
CIEI-TCIBC International Equity Index ETFEquityInternationalMedium3/31/20210.16%
DXIF-TDynamic Active International ETFEquityInternationalMedium3/31/20210.75%
DXR-TDynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETFEquityDividendLow to Medium3/31/20210.80%

Terminations

TICKERNAMEASSET CLASSSUB-CATEGORYTERMINATION DATEMGT. FEE
HCNHorizons China High Dividend Yield Index ETFEquityDividend10-Mar-210.70%
HIIHorizons Cdn Insider Index ETFEquityMultifactor10-Mar-210.65%
HNYHorizons Natural Gas Yield ETFCommodityEnergy10-Mar-210.85%
HTHHorizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond CAD Hedged ETFFixed IncomeIntermediate Term, Government10-Mar-210.15%
HAJHorizons Active Emerging Markets Dividend ETFEquityEmerging Markets15-Mar-210.65%
HAUHorizons Active U.S. Dividend ETFEquityUnited States, Dividend15-Mar-210.55%
HAU.UHorizons Active U.S. Dividend ETFEquityUnited States, Dividend15-Mar-210.55%
HUIBHarvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETFFixed IncomeInvestment Grade15-Mar-210.48%
ALFAAccelerate Private Equity Alpha FundAlternativePrivate Equity15-Mar-210%*

*Performance fee of 15% of outperformance over high watermark

Fee reduction

TICKERNAMENEW MGT. FEE
XCB-TiShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF0.15%
XGB-TiShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF0.12%

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management

