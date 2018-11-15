CIBC becomes the last of the major banks to launch its own ETFs

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the last major bank to enter the exchange-traded funds industry with plans to launch four new offerings.

CIBC Asset Management filed with regulators on Wednesday for two actively managed fixed income funds and two multi-factor equity funds.

CIBC has been active in the ETF industry as a sub-adviser to several ETFs from other providers, but this is the first set of proprietary ETF funds that it has decided to launch.

Story continues below advertisement

With management fees between 0.30 per cent and 0.40 per cent, the four ETFs are: CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (CAFR); CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CACB); CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (CMCE) and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (CMUE).

Earlier this month, National Bank of Canada also filed with regulators to enter the ETF industry with four actively managed funds expected to launch later this year.

Canada’s ETF market now stands at 35 providers and manages more than $157-billion in assets under management.

BMO Global Asset Management is the largest bank provider representing 31-per-cent market share, according to a research note by National Bank Financial.

BMO launched its ETF business in 2009 and has since expanded the business to more than $50-billion in assets under management, second only to investment giant BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd.

RBC Global Asset Management launched ETFs in 2011 and is known for its rules-based Quant ETFs and target maturity bond ETFs. Today, the bank is the country’s fifth-largest ETF provider, up from No. 7 in September of 201,7 and manages $5-billion in ETF assets.

Bank of Nova Scotia is the most recent to enter the industry, launching four ETF portfolios in May of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to launching internal ETFs, Scotiabank co-branded five actively managed Dynamic Funds ETFs with iShares, which have accumulated $1-billion in assets, according to NBF.

TD Asset Management re-entered the ETF industry in 2016 with the launch of six index ETFs. It had first introduced ETFs back in 2001, but exited the business in 2006 owing to low trading volumes.

After two years of being stagnant in the market with less than $80-million in assets, the bank expanded its fund line up launching three actively managed ETFs earlier this week on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The funds include TD Active Preferred Share ETF (TPRF), TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF (TCSB), and TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF (TUSB; TUSB.U).