Much has been made of China’s demographic turn toward a Japanese-style aging of its work force. Despite these concerns, portfolio managers still point to the economic giant as the standard bearer for emerging market countries. And with a growing middle class, that shouldn’t change any time soon.

This is the central argument put forth by Victor Kuntzevitsky, a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel in Aurora, Ont. He advises his clients to maintain at least a benchmark weighting in emerging markets, representing approximately 11 per cent of the total global market cap. However, he recommends a combined direct and indirect equity exposure ranging from 20 to 30 per cent.

“We’re very constructive on emerging markets,” he says.

In the short term, barring a protracted global recession, Mr. Kuntzevitsky says demand for commodities will continue to climb, benefitting emerging market countries.

“If the soft land scenario pans out, you are very likely to see new highs for energy, agriculture and metals,” he says, noting that recent data from the International Energy Agency showed global oil consumption scaling all-time levels.

Mr. Kuntzevitsky’s long view is likewise bullish, driven by three tenets that have fuelled emerging markets for years and, he suggests, will continue to.

“By definition, an emerging market is at the stage of development that’s still relatively early, and so necessitates an investment in infrastructure by the government. When the government spends money, that usually aids consumers and the broader economy.”

He continues, “A second consideration is demographics. You’ll be hearing a lot over the next few years about aging populations in developed economies. Older populations are not as good at consuming as younger people, who have a lot inelastic expenditures. The third thing we like is that many emerging market countries are still commodity oriented.”

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a way to capture these opportunities. Yet despite the economic potential and investment rationale that emerging markets present, most Canadian investors continue to overlook them in favour of stocks much closer to home.

A study by ETF giant Vanguard found that the average investor in Canada has over half of their equity allocation in domestic holdings. Data from fund manager AGF Investments shows that only about 4 per cent of assets under management in Canadian ETFs are allocated to emerging markets.

“Canadians are notoriously over-invested in Canadian equities,” says Meaghan Kelly, senior vice president, strategic communications, research and product innovation at AGF in Toronto. “So much concentration in one country can be very risky. It also means that investors are missing out on more diverse opportunities for growth.”

Ms. Kelly says emerging market investment isn’t just a play on commodities any more. The AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF has about 24 per cent in information technology and nearly 19 per cent in financials.

“It’s a completely different market than it was,” she says. “That diversification has made emerging markets an important component in well-rounded portfolios. For us, emerging markets is a long-term strategic allocation within the equity sleeve.”

Mr. Kuntzevitsky’s preferred allocation method is ETFs, whether to emerging markets or other geographies or sectors.

“We don’t invest in individual stocks or individual names. The path we take is ETFs to express our macro view,” he says. “They offer versatility and a breadth of exposure that we otherwise couldn’t have.”

For international allocations, he’s partial to ETFs because he believes they’re the most efficient tool to invest outside Canada or the U.S. For example, it’s notoriously tough to gain direct exposure to mainland-listed equities in China.

“It can be very difficult and expensive to own non-North American listed assets directly, especially emerging markets,” says Mr. Kuntzevitsky. “That’s a major element of why you would elect to use ETFs.”

Lower management expense ratios relative to other options, like mutual or private funds, are a cornerstone of ETFs as well. That’s of growing importance to Canadian advisors, as disclosure rules grow more stringent and investors take a closer look at what they are spending on fees.

In many if not most portfolios, says Ms. Kelly, there’s reason and space to gain this important exposure via ETFs. “Canadians have a lot of room to get up to even benchmark weight in emerging markets.”