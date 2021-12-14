The Canadian industry’s assets under management grew to $336 billion in November. The product line-up expanded with the addition of cryptocurrency ETFs, metaverse ETFs and many more.
Amid high market volatility, low volatility ETF solutions were introduced in the Canadian industry. CIBC Asset Management launched a low volatility dividend suite for income-seeking investors who prefer equity-based exposure with reduced volatility. Manulife also introduced two new actively managed Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETFs, aimed at providing better investor experiences in volatile markets.
In other launches, Purpose Investments Inc. added to their cryptocurrency line-up with the World’s first covered call and actively managed cryptocurrency ETFs: Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, Purpose Ether Yield ETF, and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF.
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF seeks to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and long-term capital appreciation. The funds will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Bitcoin or Ether, respectively, and by implementing a derivatives-based strategy in respect of portfolio securities. Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, the world’s first actively managed cryptocurrency ETF, seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in digital assets and securities that provide exposure to digital assets.