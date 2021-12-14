The Canadian industry’s assets under management grew to $336 billion in November. The product line-up expanded with the addition of cryptocurrency ETFs, metaverse ETFs and many more.

Amid high market volatility, low volatility ETF solutions were introduced in the Canadian industry. CIBC Asset Management launched a low volatility dividend suite for income-seeking investors who prefer equity-based exposure with reduced volatility. Manulife also introduced two new actively managed Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETFs, aimed at providing better investor experiences in volatile markets.

In other launches, Purpose Investments Inc. added to their cryptocurrency line-up with the World’s first covered call and actively managed cryptocurrency ETFs: Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, Purpose Ether Yield ETF, and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF.

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF seeks to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and long-term capital appreciation. The funds will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Bitcoin or Ether, respectively, and by implementing a derivatives-based strategy in respect of portfolio securities. Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, the world’s first actively managed cryptocurrency ETF, seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in digital assets and securities that provide exposure to digital assets.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS SUBCATEGORIES RISK RATING INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE CASH-T Horizons High Interest Savings ETF Cash Cash Low 2021-11-02 0.08% MTAV-T Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF Equity Global, Tech High 2021-11-29 0.55% HSPN-T Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF Equity Developed Market, Tech High 2021-11-05 0.50% HSPN-U-T Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF USD Equity Developed Market, Tech High 2021-11-05 0.50% UDEF-T Manulife Smart US Defensive Equity ETF CAD-hedged Equity US, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-10 0.33% UDEF-B-T Manulife Smart US Defensive Equity ETF Equity US, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-10 0.28% CDEF-T Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF Equity Canada, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-10 0.25% QQCE-T Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 Index ETF Equity ESG Medium 2021-11-15 0.20% QQCE-F-T Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 Index ETF Equity ESG Medium 2021-11-15 0.20% QQJE-T Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen100 Index ETF Equity ESG Medium to High 2021-11-15 0.20% QQJE-F-T Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen100 Index ETF Equity ESG Medium to High 2021-11-15 0.20% CQLC-NE CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF Equity Canada, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-16 0.30% CQLI-NE CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF Equity International, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-16 0.40% CQLU-NE CIBC Qx US Low Volatility Dividend ETF Equity US, Low Volatility Medium 2021-11-16 0.30% CCLN-NE CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF Equity Global, ESG High 2021-11-16 0.35% CRYP-T Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF CAD-hedged Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.25% CRYP-B-T Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.25% CRYP-U-T Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF USD Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.25% BTCY-T Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% BTCY-B-T Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% BTCY-U-T Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% ETHY-T Purpose Ether Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% ETHY-B-T Purpose Ether Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% ETHY-U-T Purpose Ether Yield ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-19 1.10% ETHH-J-T Purpose Ether ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-30 1.00% BTCC-J-T Purpose Bitcoin ETF Alternative Cryptocurrency High 2021-11-30 1.00% MESH-T Evolve Metaverse ETF CAD-hedged Equity Global, Tech Medium 2021-11-24 0.60% BEPR-T Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced IG Preferred ETF Fixed Income Preferred shares Medium 2021-11-26 1.00% TECI-T TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF Equity Global, Tech Medium 2021-11-30 0.45% TMCC-T TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income Canada, Corporate, ESG Low 2021-11-30 0.15% TMUC-T TD Morningstar ESG US Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income US, Corporate, ESG Low to Medium 2021-11-30 0.20% Source: Inovestor

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.