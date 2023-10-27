Open this photo in gallery: To avoid concentration risk, consider international equities as part of a portfolio’s calculations.Getty Images

Investors tend to stick to what they know.

In Canada, that means exposure to highly regulated and entrenched sectors with a small selection of large companies. It’s a recipe for concentration risk, says Cole Kachur, senior advisor and portfolio manager with Kachur Wealth Management Group at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., in Saskatoon. It also means missing out on opportunities in markets with higher exposures to growth sectors such as technology or health care.

“Canadian investors have a home-country bias,” Mr. Kachur says. “Our total stock-market capitalization is roughly 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent of the global cap. It’s important that people diversify, and move away from some of the monopolies and oligopolies that exist here to find some other exposures.”

The importance of diversifying with international equities has been amplified amidst the underperformance of Canadian equities.

“Recent months have certainly highlighted that, given the weakness of particularly the dividend stocks, which for many investors are core holdings,” says Jay Nash, senior advisor and portfolio manager with Nash Family Wealth Management at National Bank Financial in London, Ont.

Mr. Nash says exchange-traded funds (ETFs) represent an efficient tool in constructing positions outside North America. “Much of that has to do with the variance of opportunity out there – the huge number of stocks and countries and indexes one could invest in.”

Over the past several years, Mr. Kachur has moved his book into a primarily ETF-based approach. “I like the idea you’re getting broad-based exposure, and diversification into some sectors and industries that you might not otherwise buy on an individualized basis.”

Canadian investors don’t have to go far to diversify their holdings. Mr. Kachur has relied on the S&P 500 basket of U.S. blue-chip stocks as a main diversification option within the equity portion of his clients’ portfolios.

“The reason I go that route is you get within that index about 40 per cent of revenues generated outside of the U.S. You’re getting significant exposure to foreign markets, while also keeping some of the positives of North American markets, namely stability and quality.”

There are some concerns about the top-heavy nature of the S&P 500. The “Magnificent Seven” stocks – Apple AAPL-Q, Microsoft MSFT-Q, Alphabet GOOGL-Q, Amazon AMZN-Q, Nvidia NVDA-Q, Meta Platforms META-Q and Tesla TSLA-Q – have market caps that have ballooned to the point that they are driving the S&P 500′s overall gain. That leaves it prone to a correction should even one or two of those seven firms falter.

Mr. Kachur says those concerns are overstated, and that rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, which is a likely scenario, will benefit stocks.

“Both from a fundamental and technical basis, despite the run up in some of those names, if the market goes higher those companies will lead the way over the next year or so,” Mr. Kachur says.

He says he remains underweighted for Canadian stocks, with an allocation of approximately 15 per cent to the domestic market, 50 per cent in the S&P 500, and between 15 per cent and 20 per cent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq. The other 15 per cent to 20 per cent of equity exposure is deployed into emerging markets or, for some clients, structured products.

Mr. Kachur says he current favours investing in an emerging market ETF, and adds that India presents a good opportunity. “Normally, in an environment that we think we are going into, where yields are declining and the U.S. dollar is declining, emerging markets should do well.”

He says India has managed to dodge the economic challenges many other emerging markets face, and it is working its way into being more of a significant driver of the global economy. Its stock index is constructed much like the S&P 500, with a diversified mix of financials and information technology interspersed with manufacturing and large-cap agricultural firms.

“For a pure play on an emerging market, I would probably look at the iShares India ETF. You get exposure to the 50 largest cap companies in the Indian stock market, and over the last decade or so, the returns have been quite good,” Mr. Kachur says.

He adds that ETFs also offer good liquidity. “You can get in and out as you need to and you can be very tactical.”

Mr. Nash says that ETFs are somewhat erroneously viewed as a hands-off product. “An ETF is not necessarily a passive investment.” For an active manager, he says they represent a cost-efficient product that can be skillfully used to boost performance, for Canadian and international equities alike.