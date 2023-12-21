Open this photo in gallery: AI, biotech and next-gen manufacturing are among the themes that investors hope to capture.Getty Images

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with an innovation technology theme is not a strategy for the timid. These ETFs hold companies in potentially high-growth sub-sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and biotech, but they can be a roller coaster of high returns and deep declines.

The poster child is ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK-A), says David Kletz, lead portfolio manager with Forstrong Global Asset Management in Toronto. The actively managed fund currently has US$5-billion in assets under management (AUM). But “incredibly,” he says, it reached nearly US$28-billion AUM in early 2021.

Its recent performance is both a cautionary tale and an illustration of upside potential. In 2020, ARKK posted a nearly 153-per-cent return, followed by annual losses of about 23 per cent and 67 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Yet year to date, ARKK – with top holdings such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN-Q) – is up about 55 per cent.

ARKK represents a small but growing group of actively managed ETFs in the space, with other notables including Franklin Templeton Innovation ETF (FINO-T), launched in 2021, and Fidelity Global Innovators ETF (FINN-NE), launched last May.

Investors can also choose from an even greater array of passive ETFs, tracking indices developed around thematic characteristics such as AI or next-generation Internet.

“With all the choices, paralysis becomes a problem,” says Lara Crigger, editor-in-chief at VettaFi in New Orleans, recently acquired by TMX Group Ltd., and described in the press release as “a leading U.S.-based, indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company.”

Broad-based funds such as the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN-A) stretch across several sectors, geographies and market capitalizations. Launched in 2021, its year-to-date performance is about 23 per cent, after posting a 32-per-cent loss in 2022. Its top holdings include “Magnificent Seven” big tech stocks like Amazon Inc. (AMZN-Q) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q), whose performance has been driven by AI speculation.

Other ETFs are narrower in focus, such as the Robo Global Healthcare Tech and Innovation ETF (HTEC-A) which, after posting a 65-per-cent return in 2020, has lost money since.

Still, that ETF offers a different exposure than most innovation funds, many of which hold other Magnificent Seven stocks such as Microsoft Corp. (MSTF-Q) and Alphabet (GOOGL-Q) as top holdings. Consequently, they may not look much different from Invesco’s QQQ Index ETF (QQC-F-T) tracking the NASDAQ index.

“So you end up having a very market-beta portfolio because you hold all the biggest companies,” says Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research with Morningstar Inc., in Chicago.

In contrast, HTEC’s top holdings are DexCom Inc. (DXCM-Q), providing glucose-monitoring tech, and Azenta Inc. (AZTA-Q), involved in genomics.

The best way to select an ETF is first to define “innovation” and its opportunity, Mr. Armour says. “Do you believe software is eating the world, or that AI is next and a long-term trend to translate into high profitability?” The next step is to find the ETF best reflecting the premise and “look under the hood” at the holdings, he says.

Many innovation ETFs have had a strong 2023, including Bitwise’s Web3 ETF (BWEB-A), up about 78 per cent in its first year on the market. Its top-two holdings are Coinbase and metaverse game platform Roblox Corp. (RBLX-N).

To invest in innovation, an ETF may be better than picking individual stocks – but beware of chasing returns, says Jason Heath, a financial planner and managing director of Objective Financial Partners Inc., in Toronto.

“The whole ‘innovation’ theme reminds me of the marijuana craze,” he says. “It’s a reminder that a group of businesses can do well, but if you buy them at crazy valuations, you’re likely not going to do well.”

Pay attention to fee cost, Mr. Armour adds. “Long-term, compounding fees play a huge role.”

Actively managed funds are often pricey for ETFs. For instance, FINO’s management expense ratio is 0.92 per cent versus a passive fund such as Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT-A) at 0.10 per cent.

Still, actively managed ETFs can be well-suited for innovation, Mr. Kletz notes. “Given the relatively volatile and fast-moving nature of early growth industries, having an active manager that has a deep understanding of each of the underlying themes may provide a tactical advantage.”

Investors might also try a “picks and shovels” approach with indirect exposure, like VanEck’s Semiconductor ETF (SMH-Q). “It offers exposure to the semiconductor industry, and semis are the engine powering innovation from AI to electric vehicles to biotech to next-generation manufacturing,” Ms. Crigger says.

Whether active or passive, she says thematics – innovation ETFs included – should be a small portion of a portfolio. “Otherwise, it’s harder to ride out volatility and see that long-term strategy through.”

Narrow thematics might also overlook the next innovative up-and-comer. Investors might instead cast a wide net with a broad-based ETF such as Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Index (VTI-A), Mr. Armour says. “That way, you own everything and don’t miss out.”