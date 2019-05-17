 Skip to main content

ETFs It’s the right time to jump into the U.S. healthcare sector. Here are the best options for Canadian investors

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
ETFs

It’s the right time to jump into the U.S. healthcare sector. Here are the best options for Canadian investors

Don Vialoux
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

The outlook for the U.S. healthcare sector has improved significantly during the past month.

The sector’s poor performance relative to the S&P 500 Index since January came to an end in mid-April.

Prior to that point, investors were responding, in part, to comments made by several Democrat presidential candidates that advocated a “single pay” universal healthcare system to replace the current private healthcare system.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The Globe and Mail

After mid-April, focus by investors changed to anticipation of a series of recurring good news events.

The industry holds a series of annual conferences from late spring to early fall that introduces new and improved healthcare services and products.

The most prominent conference is the annual American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO) conference, which will be held this year in Chicago from May 31 to June 4. New drugs and treatments for cancer are expected to be announced. Major pharmaceutical and biotech companies are scheduled to release their latest research results.

The U.S. healthcare sector has a history of moving higher on a real and relative basis from April 25 to the end of September. History has started to repeat this year.

On the charts, the healthcare sector and its related Exchange Traded Funds reached an intermediate low in mid-April when they started to outperform the S&P 500 Index. This week, they moved above their 20-day moving average.

Open this photo in gallery

vialoux

The Globe and Mail

Canadian investors can invest in the sector for a seasonal trade in several ways.

Investors with U.S. cash can own Health Care SPDRs (XLV-N).

iShares offers the Global Healthcare Index ETF (XHC-T). Bank of Montreal offers BMO Equal Weight U.S. Health Care Index hedged to the Canadian Dollar (ZUH-T).

Harvest offers a novel option, Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL-T), that combines an equal weight, big cap healthcare portfolio of stocks used as a basis for covered call writing strategies.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter