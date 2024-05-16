The latest ETF launches and terminations: Investors flock to Canadian bank ETF

Based on the Scotia ETF EDGE reports from April 5 to April 26, Canadian ETFs saw an inflow of $5.9 billion, a $0.9 billion increase from the previous month. The bulk of the inflows in April came from equity with nearly $4.6 billion in net creation during those four weeks while fixed income accounted for $2.1 billion and mixed allocation for $0.34 billion. Cash saw redemptions of $1.0 billion.

The Fed kept its target interest rate unchanged during April for the ninth straight month, acknowledging a lack of further progress on cooling inflation. Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the Fed is not going to cut interest rates as soon as it previously signaled, stating “it is likely that gaining greater confidence will take longer than previously expected.”

April also marked the start of earnings season for most public companies, with banking giants like Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) leading the way in the first two weeks of April. Overall, the aforementioned banks beat expectations, setting the tone for the rest of the market as earnings reports began its first quarter filings. Investors appear to feel more optimistic yet cautious with a little lean towards banks as evidenced by the flows.

The BMO equal weight banks Index ETF (ZEB-T) experienced the largest inflows at $0.66 billion, followed by the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV-T) at $0.50 billion. In April, investors moved towards Canada’s big banks and large-cap US equities. Concurrently, investors redeemed their cash allocations as the risk of uncertainty seems to be going down through macroeconomic factors meeting investors’ expectations. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA-T), iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC -T) and CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV-T) were the highest outflows for the month.

Additions

In April, the Canadian market witnessed the introduction of twenty-nine new ETFs, predominantly brought forth by two leading providers: RBC Global Asset Management and TD Asset Management.

RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management added fourteen new Fixed Income ETFs this month, 12 of which are part of a series that provide income, for a limited period of time and ending on the ETF’s termination date. This offering invests primarily in a portfolio of investment grade U.S. corporate fixed income securities. The RBC Target 2025-2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF have terminating years in their names (RUQN-T, RUQO-T, RUQP-T, RUQQ-T, RUQR-T, RUQS-T) accompanied by their USD versions. On the Canadian side, the RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (RQS-T) is the lone ETF of the series of corporates and the RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF (RGQS-T) is focused on the government level.

TD Asset Management

TD Asset Management added six new ETFs this month. These ETFs follows a similar strategy of limited time-period investing in portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities. TD Target 2025-2027 Investment grade Bond ETF invests in Canadian corporate bond securities (TBCE-T, TBCF-T, TBCG-T) along with their USD versions.

Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins launched three new equity ETFs and a fixed income ETF in the month of April. These ETFs seeks to replicate the performance of a Sollactive index, namely Desjardins International Equity Index ETF (DMEI-T), Desjardins International Equity Index ETF (DMEI-T), Desjardins American Equity Index ETF (DMEU-T), Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF (DMEC-T), Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (DCBC-T).

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest launched 3 equity ETFs. Harvest Balanced Income & Growth ETF (HBIG-T) invests in other ETFs that have exposure in large cap equity, investment grade bonds or money market instruments. It utilizes covered call strategies to deliver high monthly cash distributions.

Harvest Balanced Income & Growth Enhanced ETF (HBIE-T) replicates the HBIG ETF with around 25% leverage leading to enhanced cashflows.

Harvest Industrial Leaders Income ETF (HIND-T) seeks to invest in industrial companies. It also deploys a covered call writing strategy to provide steady monthly cash distributions.

Other ETFs Launched

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. launched the Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund ETF (FGOV-T) which aims to generate income, and have capital appreciation by investing in Canadian federal, provincial, and municipal governments and other government agencies.

Finally, the Guardian Investment Grade Corporate ETF (GIGC-T) provides exposure to high quality intermediate term corporate bond securities.

Amy Mak, is senior financial analyst at Inovestor.

With a contribution from Darcy Keith of The Globe and Mail

At Inovestor, we believe that investors deserve access to the best financial information available. Leveraging our suite of award-winning research technologies, we go above and beyond to put that information at your fingertips. For more information, please visit inovestor.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.