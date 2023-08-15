Skip to main content
etfs
Anthony Menard
Special to The Globe and Mail

In July, Canadian ETFs saw moderate inflows totaling $3-billion. Fixed Income experienced a continued influx of funds, reaching $1.9-billion. On the equity side, $0.9-billion was added, mostly split between Canada at $0.5-billion and international at $0.7-billion, while the U.S. market continued to see a modest outflow of $0.2-billion.

Throughout 2023, Canadian ETFs surpassed the $20-billion milestone, reaching a total of $22.6-billion. Fixed Income saw a dominant inflow of $13-billion, while equity garnered $7.5-billion in inflow. Most of the equity inflow was directed towards international equities, amounting to $6.4B, followed by $2.9-billion for Canada, and an outflow of $1.8-billion for the United States.

For a second consecutive month, the most popular ETF was the iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index (XSEM-T) with an inflow of $0.6-billion. The BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ZST-T) also distinguished itself from the competition with an inflow of $0.4-billion.

For a second month, a S&P 500 ETF has the largest outflow: the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP-T) recorded an outflow of $0.4-billion. The BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (ZEA-T) also faced a setback, recording an outflow of $0.2-billion.

The most significant flows among individual ETFs are consistent with the prevailing trend this year: firstly, a consistent flow into ultra-short-term and broad Fixed Income ETFs, and secondly, a shift away from US equities, redirected towards other regions.

CI and Guardian have enthusiastically embraced the money market trend. The CI ETFs (CMNY-T/UMNY-U-T) invest in T-bills with a maturity of less than one year, while the Guardian ETFs (GCTB-T/GUTB-U-T) restrict the maturity to less than six months and preferably less than 3 months.

Evolve introduced the Evolve Nasdaq Technology Index Fund (QQQT-T, QQQT-U-T, QQQT-F-T) which, as we could deduce from its name, invests in Information Technology companies in the Nasdaq-100. Evolve also added a USD series to its covered call ETF on the S&P 500 (ESPX-U-T).

Horizons launched five intriguing lightly leveraged strategies. These ETFs use leverage to replicate an exposure of 125 percent of the strategy by borrowing funds. Three of these ETFs also combine the leverage with a covered call strategy (CNCL-T, BKCL-T, USCL-T). One applies leverage to the S&P/TSX 60 Index (CANL-T) and another one focuses on an equally weighted Canadian bank strategy (BNKL-T). They also launched an unlevered ETF of the latter (HBNK-T). The Financial sector is by far the most popular among the sector ETFs in Canada with a year-to-date inflow of $1.4-billion and Horizons may think this trend could continue.

Invesco proposes a new multifactor strategy applied to international markets (IIMF-T, IIMF-F-T) and the Russell 1000 (IUMF-T, IUMF-F-T). The strategy seeks to optimize its exposure to factors such as low volatility, momentum, quality, size, and value across the business cycle and is reweighted monthly based on the Invesco signal. They also offer a thematic ETF focusing on the energy transition (IGET-T, IGET-F-T) with an emphasis on industrials and materials companies, which account for more than 55 per cent of the ETF.

Additions

NAMEASSET CLASSSUBCATEGORIESRISK RATINGINCEPTION DATEMGT. FEE
CMNY-TCI Money Market ETFFixed IncomeUltra Short-TermLow7/24/20230.14%
UMNY-U-TCI US Money Market ETFFixed IncomeUS, Ultra Short-TermLow7/24/20230.14%
QQQT-TEvolve NASDAQ Technology Index FundEquityUS, Information TechnologyMedium-to-High7/11/20230.25%
QQQT-U-TEvolve NASDAQ Technology Index FundEquityUS, Information TechnologyMedium-to-High7/11/20230.25%
QQQT-B-TEvolve NASDAQ Technology Index FundEquityUS, Information TechnologyMedium-to-High7/11/20230.25%
ESPX-U-T**Evolve S&P 500 Enhanced Yield FundEquityUS, Covered CallMedium7/6/20230.45%
GCTB-TGuardian Ultra Short Canadian T-Bill FundFixed IncomeUltra Short-TermLow7/10/20230.12%
GUTB-U-TGuardian Ultra Short US T-Bill FundFixed IncomeUS, Ultra Short-TermLow7/10/20230.12%
CNCL-THorizons Enchanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETFAlternativeEquity Strategy, FinanceMedium7/5/20230.65%
BNKL-THorizons Enchanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETFAlternativeEquity Strategy, FinanceMedium-to-High7/5/20230.35%
BKCL-THorizons Enchanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETFAlternativeEquity Strategy, FinanceMedium-to-High7/5/20230.65%
CANL-THorizons Enchanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFAlternativeEquity StrategyMedium7/5/20230.35%
USCL-THorizons Enchanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETFAlternativeUS, Equity StrategyMedium7/5/20230.65%
HBNK-THorizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETFEquityFinanceMedium7/5/20230%*
IIMF-TInvesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETFEquityGlobal Ex-US, MultifactorMedium7/14/20230.39%
IIMF-F-TInvesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETFEquityGlobal Ex-US, MultifactorMedium7/14/20230.39%
IGET-TInvesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETFEquityGlobalHigh7/13/20230.35%
IGET-F-TInvesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETFEquityGlobalHigh7/13/20230.35%
IUMF-TInvesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETFEquityUS, MultifactorMedium7/13/20230.34%
IUMF-F-TInvesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETFEquityUS, MultifactorMedium7/13/20230.34%

*0.09%, but rebated to 0% until July 31, 2024; **New class of an existing strategy

At Inovestor, we believe that investors deserve access to the best financial information available. Leveraging our suite of award-winning research technologies, we go above and beyond to put that information at your fingertips. For more information, please visit inovestor.com

Anthony Ménard, CFA, is vice-president of data management at Inovestor.

Follow us on Twitter: @globemoneyOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles