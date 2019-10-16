Wave of new products hits ETF market while three providers terminate funds

The Canadian ETF industry ended September with assets under management of $188-billion. A wave of new products was launched during the month and three providers announced ETF closures.

New additions include two alternative ETFs from AGF Investments, the AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (“QBTL”) and the AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (“QUDV”). Each of the ETFs charges a management fee of 0.55%.

QBTL seeks performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged). The index is market neutral and sector neutral – meaning the number of long and short positions in each sector in the index approximate the weighting of that sector in the index universe. It is designed to capture the spread return between the long positions on low-beta companies and short positions on high-beta companies.

QUDV seeks performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index, a sector neutral index which is designed to measure the performance of a strategy utilizing three portfolios: long positions on high dividend paying companies, short positions on no or low dividend paying companies, and a long position in the Indxx Cash Index.

The industry is saturated with over 700 ETFs in the Canadian universe, ETFs that are not lucrative are being terminated or merged with other funds. For instance, as a result of a purchase and sale agreement, whereby Hamilton ETFs will acquire the management contract of Purpose Global Financials Income Fund (“PFG”), PFG will merge into the Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF (“HFA”), effective on or about October 25, 2019.

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun is an ETF analyst at Inovestor Inc.

Launches TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS INCEPTION DATE MGT. FEE HGRO-T Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio Equity 9/13/2019 0.00% CESG-NE CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF (CAD Hedged) Equity 9/12/2019 0.55% CESG-B-NE CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF (Unhedged) Equity 9/12/2019 0.55% FCGB-T Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF Fixed Income 9/25/2019 0.50% FCSB-T Fidelity Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Fixed Income 9/25/2019 0.40% FCHY-T Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fixed Income 9/25/2019 0.50% FCHH-T Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fixed Income 9/25/2019 0.53% FCCB-T Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF Fixed Income 9/25/2019 0.25% PREF-T Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF Equity 9/26/2019 0.45% QBTL-T AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF Alternative 10/7/2019 0.55% QUDV-T AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF Alternative 10/7/2019 0.55% Source: Inovestor

Terminations TICKER NAME ASSET CLASS TERMINATION DATE AUM MGT. FEE RQG-T RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF Fixed Income 11/15/2019 $25.88 M 0.20% TIME-T Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund (Hedged to CAD) Fixed Income 11/29/2019 $7.303 M 0.70% TIME-B-T Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund (Unhedged) Fixed Income 11/29/2019 $7.303 M 0.70% CAPS-T Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund (Hedged to CAD) Equity 11/29/2019 $4.773 M 0.70% CAPS-B-T Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund (Unhedged) Equity 11/29/2019 $4.773 M 0.70% CAPS-U-T Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund (USD) Equity 11/29/2019 $6.526 M 0.70% CED-T CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity ETF Equity 11/29/2019 $4.314 M 0.15% CES-T CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF (CAD Hedged) Equity 11/29/2019 $9.227 M 0.15% CES-B-T CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF (U.S. Dollars) Equity 11/29/2019 $9.227 M 0.15% CES-U-T CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF (Unhedged) Equity 11/29/2019 $9.227 M 0.15% Source: Inovestor