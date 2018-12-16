10 out of 10 analysts call this stock a buy. Investors aren’t so sure

Investors looking to bet on the U.S. housing market are sizing up Tricon Capital Group Inc., a Toronto-based, U.S. Sunbelt-focused stock that analysts believe is undervalued.

Shares of TSX-listed Tricon, an investor and asset manager in the North American residential real estate industry, have fallen 13.6 per cent over the past year, further than the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s drop of 8.8 per cent over the same period.

“It’s been a tough year for the equity, and therein lies the opportunity,” Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos said in an interview. He has a $13 price target on the stock and a “buy” recommendation.

All 10 analysts who cover the company call it a “buy” with an average 12-month target price of $13.86, which is a 41-per-cent premium to the company’s current stock price of $9.81. The stock has traded between a high of $11.88 and low of $9.57 in the past 52 weeks. It returned 22 per cent, or 25 per cent including dividends, in 2017. Tricon’s current quarterly dividend of 7 cents yields 2.9 per cent.

Analysts and other investors believe Tricon shares have underperformed owing to concerns about rising interest rates that increase borrowing costs for real estate companies. Higher mortgage rates can also slow housing sales.

However, the company argues rising interest rates and slower home sales actually benefit its main single-family rental business because it encourages more people to rent instead of buy homes. The company is the third-largest publicly traded institutional landlord in the United States with about 17,000 rental homes in states such as California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company buys homes, renovates them and rents them to residents for an average of US$1,300 each.

Tricon has US$5.7-billion in assets under management, 90 per cent in the United States and 10 per cent in Canada. About two-thirds of those assets are in its single-family rental homes business, another 24 per cent in for-sale housing, in particular, master planned communities, and the remaining 10 per cent in multifamily housing, which includes six rental developments in Toronto.

Tricon has transformed itself since acquiring single-family rental home owner and operator Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. for about US$1.4-billion in early 2017, which was the company’s largest acquisition to date. Since then, the company has also been simplifying its business by gradually divesting its U.S. multifamily and manufactured housing assets.

Risks for the company include an economic downturn, which could put pressure on rents. The company said its for-sale business has also been affected by a rise in costs and labour shortages that are putting pressure on profit margins.

Paradigm Capital analyst Corey Hammill has a $14.50 target on the stock, calling Tricon “a unique investment in the Canadian market" and said its single-family rental business is “one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. real estate industry.”

In a recent note, Mr. Hammill said the company allows Canadian investors direct access to the U.S. housing market through a “highly recurring revenue stream from its stable asset management business ... and meaningful exposure to rebounding U.S. housing prices.”

In an interview, Tricon chief executive Gary Berman said he believes the stock has been caught up in the market volatility as well as the perception that real estate companies perform poorly in a rising interest-rate environment.

“Our company is uniquely positioned to benefit [from rising rates],” he said. He also said the company has been able to charge higher rents as a result of growing inflation.

As for costs, Mr. Berman said about 80 per cent of their debt is fixed, which helps the company withstand a higher-rate environment.

GMP Securities analyst Himanshu Gupta has a $15 target on Tricon stock and the company is on GMP’s “best ideas” list as well as a top pick for 2019.

“[Tricon’s] rent growth thesis is compelling in the U.S. Sunbelt region, as low single-family inventory, higher mortgage rates and higher home prices are making home ownership harder,” Mr. Gupta said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. “[The] opportunity to improve operating margins through improved scale and technology further adds to our investment thesis.”

Paul Gardner, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, said his firm owned the stock earlier this decade, generating about a 60-per-cent return after buying the stock at an average price of $6.50 in 2013 and selling it at an average of $10.40 in 2015.

While the stock may be cheap today, he doesn’t believe the growth will be as strong, in part because of the number of competitors in the market. And even though Tricon is in the rental business, considered a stable sector in an economic downturn, he said it’s a small cap and “if there’s a whiff of a recession, it’s going to get hit as well.”

Mr. Gardner also said he would feel more confident owning the stock if management had a larger stake in the company. The company said about 5 per cent of the shares are owned by management, the board and employees.