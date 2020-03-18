10 stocks with 50+ years of dividend growth

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
There is no shortage of analysis regarding the economic impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and markets, but, in situations as serious as this one, I like to focus on experts whose work I know and trust.
Nomura chief economist Richard Koo is one of those people and published a research report overnight,
“Governments’ first priority must be financial in nature—specifically, they need to provide unsecured, no-interest loans and expand credit guarantee systems to ensure that companies have the funds required to stay in business and preserve jobs. Of course, governments also need to employ ordinary fiscal stimulus and monetary accommodation to prevent the economy from spiraling downwards, but there are limits to what such measures can achieve”
“The virus is an economic emergency too” – Martin Wolf, Financial Times (paywall)
Bespoke Investment Group has helpfully published a list of dividend aristocrats that have grown dividends through the numerous political and market upheavals of the last 50 years,
“To meet the requirement of being a dividend aristocrat, a company must have increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. Of the 64 current members, there are ten that have done one better: doubling that requirement and raising their dividends for 50+ years. ... Most of these have raised their dividends for 57 years through the end of 2019.”
The table below of ‘50+’ dividend growers has 10 members – 3M, Emerson Electric, Genuine Parts, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive , Proctor & Gamble, Dover, Stanley Black & Decker and Hormel Foods.
As Mr. Koo emphasizes, governments are set to act dramatically in an attempt to make sure the economic damage done by the epidemic does not become permanent.
Citi credit strategist Matt King is skeptical that governments will be able to act quickly enough,
“Governments are clearly, and rightly, going to try to provide relief to the extent they can … we struggle to see how they can achieve this. It is one thing to provide zero-cost loans and facilitate late payments for tax and other metrics. But it is quite another to try to compensate for loss of income for a potentially extended period. Even more daunting than the magnitude are the logistics. What constitutes an appropriate baseline? Which businesses deserve bailing out, especially when they operate internationally? How can you avoid fraud? Given that many businesses have payments coming due in a matter of days, how can you hope to get the right amount of money to the right places in time? As such, the risk that missed payments start to create a cascade of credit defaults seems quite high.”
