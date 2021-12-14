Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley analyst Jessica Alsford helpfully provided a list of 15 sustainability-focused investment ideas,

“Circular economy features heavily in our stock list, with seven companies providing solutions for reducing resource consumption. Eastman Chemical Co, Indorama Ventures and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings are all driving the chemical sector’s transition to more sustainable products via recycling technology, biodegradable plastics and plantbased polymers. Norsk Hydro’s expansion into recycling delivers lower-risk growth and exposure to future green premiums. Mercari is helping to keep consumer goods in circulation for longer via its resale e-commerce platforms, while Oatly Group is reducing the carbon intensity of food production. On Holding uses sustainable raw materials and has developed the first zero waste running shoe … AstraZeneca offers sector-leading growth and a compelling valuation whilst performing well on the Access to Medicine index. Bank Rakyat Indonesia is championing financial inclusion in Indonesia … We highlight Holcim (growth from green cements and concretes), SSE (renewables capacity to treble over next decade), Plug Power (hydrogen economy), and ReNew Energy Global (renewable power growth in India) … BlackRock’s sustainable product strategy should drive strong growth and a premium valuation. Intertek is an innovative company well positioned to help customers deliver sustainable solutions.”

“From MS’s ‘Sustainability: 15 Stocks for the Year Ahead”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett presents the findings from the firm’s widely-followed global fund manager survey (FMS),

“Bottom Line: hawkish central banks (#1 FMS tail risk) sparks surge in cash (4.4% to 5.1% = contrarian “buy signal”) and more defensive asset allocation; if Dec FOMC is dovish, crypto, unprofitable tech, banks, EM would rally … If hawkish, cash stays cash. FMS by the Numbers: 55% say inflation transitory, just 13% UW stocks, 9% say bond yields lower, just 6% say recession in ‘22; investors v cautious but few outright bearish … investors rotate to healthcare, cut tech (12-month low), banks, materials; big regional OW = Europe but US stocks cut and no bid for EM; style preference is large > small cap & most “crowded trade” still deemed long tech. FMS Contrarian Trades: recession remains contrarian = long staples, short tech, banks, & commodities (all cut but remain big long FMS positions)”

“BofA fund manager survey, summary” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic strongly implies that the time for federal stimulus in the domestic economy is past,

“This year’s deficit was last pegged at $154 bln, or still more than 6% of GDP. While it has come down significantly from $354 bln last fiscal year (final result pending), it remains historically large. The key thing that we’re showing here is that, whatever size the deficit takes on (the Liberal platform pegged it at $157 bln), it is not the result of a weak economy. In fact, based on monthly budget numbers, total revenues are running comfortably above pre COVID levels thanks to surging nominal output and incomes. Spending, however, remains more than 30% above the pre-COVID mark. But, with inflation rumbling, job markets drum-tight and households flush with liquidity, the case for such stimulus has worn thin.”

“BMO: The case for stimulus has worn thin " – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “Narrow markets should have investors bracing for volatility” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Good Books” - Morgan Housel, Collaborative Fund

Tweet of the Day: