 Skip to main content

Inside the Market 17 growth stocks to buy now

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

17 growth stocks to buy now

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has released of 17 “idiosyncratic” growth stocks. The stocks were selected for ‘strong growth that [is] relatively untethered to the macro environment.”

The stock picks in the report include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amazon.com, Walt Disney Company, and Merck & Co. Full list at the link below,

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: 17 'idiosyncratic' growth stocks – (table) Twitter

***

Citi strategist Tobias Levkovich attempts to explain why markets dislike energy stocks so much despite supportive fundamentals,

“The Energy sector has been pummeled once again, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 in this latest selloff and is about 1300 basis points behind the index year-to-date. Oil prices have slid from April highs, but WTI spot is up near 16% since New Year’s Day with no discernible impact on supporting oil patch share prices. One clear reason is poor relative ROE and this may explain why many company management teams are talking about adopting more capital discipline. .. Valuation criteria continue to be supportive for the sector … but few buyers can be found. “

“@SBarlow_ROB C: Why oil stocks have become investors' rented mules” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The tone in financial media and sell-side research is definitively pessimistic Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

This is best exemplified by the Financial Times column “Braced for the global downturn,”

“It’s the calm before the storm. Last week’s market volatility was ostensibly triggered by the US-China trade conflict turning into a full-blown currency war. But at heart, it’s about the inability of the Federal Reserve to convince us that its July rate cut was merely “insurance” to protect against a future downturn. As any number of indicators now show — from weak purchasing managers' indices in the US, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, to rising corporate bankruptcies and a spike in US lay-offs — the global downturn has already begun”

“Braced for the global downturn” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Currency swaps have been a reliable predictor of global financial trouble. They're flashing orange again” – Bloomberg

“ Larry Summers warns we could be at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since 2009” – CNBC

“Global recession now a question of when, not if, economist David Rosenberg warns” – Report on Business

Story continues below advertisement

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “ Why Conspiracy Theorists Will Never Believe the ‘Official’ Epstein Story” – The Atlantic

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter