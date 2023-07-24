Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi analyst Drew Pettit remains positive about artificial intelligence-related stocks but is recommending a more practical approach based on free cash flow,

“Initial coverage of generative AI reignited price action for the theme. Now its positively impacting near- and longer-term EPS estimates as some monetization strategies come out earlier than expected. However, investors may be overlooking free cash flow. Profitable stocks within this theme are already impressive cash generating machines. Recent AI developments should accentuate this characteristic and push FCF margins and growth to new highs … We employ a DCF-based approach to solve for implicit (or market-implied) FCF growth expectations for AI. Current prices suggest the market is baking in 19-per-cent annualized FCF growth for the next five years. While that might seem elevated, Street estimates suggest this is attainable … We screen our profitable US AI basket for names that are expected to outpace their market-implied growth expectations and see FCF margins rise in the near-term”

A screen for cash flow uncovered 19 stock picks. Selections likely most of interest to Canadian investors include Amazon.com, F5 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Nasdaq Inc., Juniper Networks, Mastercard Inc.,19 Match Group Inc. and Autoliv Inc.

***

CIBC economist Benjamin Tal explained how the Bank of Canada thinks much differently than consumers (my emphasis),

“Give the Bank of Canada two choices: inflation or a recession, and the Bank will take a recession any day. The reason is that central banks have a lot of experience and effective tools to fight recessions, while rising inflation expectations are a central banker’s worst nightmare … given the Bank’s bias, more weight is given to strong indicators — a fact that any investor must internalize. From here, the path to overshooting [tightening too much] is clear. In fact, it’s not a stretch to suggest that the BoC started overshooting in June, consistent with its bias. So now we have reached a point in which you want to manage the size of the overshooting… with supply chains improving, there is no place to hide. Margins are trending downward — an underrated disinflationary force on both sides of the border. .. The Bank of Canada might hike again in September, but soon enough the current disinflationary forces will be too noticeable to ignore, even for a biased bank”

A Biased Bank – CIBC Economics

***

Morgan Stanley economists Ellen Zentner and Sarah Wolfe believe this week will mark the last Federal Reserve rate hike of the cycle as the firm’s summary of morning research describes,

“MS Chief US Economist Ellen Zentner and MS Economist Sarah Wolfe expect the FOMC to raise the policy rate to 5.375 per cent in July – the peak rate of the tightening cycle. Slowing jobs and inflation raise the bar for the Fed to resume hiking post-July, and the team continues to expect it to be on extended hold before making the first 25bp cut in 1Q24. Were the Fed to acknowledge softer inflation data – as the team expects – or remove the word ‘highly’ from the statement, it could be taken as a dovish surprise by market participants. MS rates strategists think that the July FOMC will help investors to decrease the probability of another hike, and support the pricing of a sooner and deeper rate cut path to be priced in by the market. MS strategists maintain long 5y notes”

***

Tweet of the Day: