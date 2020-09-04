 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

20 ‘must-know facts for investors’: Bank of America

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The Bespoke Investment Group found some similarities between Thursday’s sell-off and 1998,

“Since 1971, there have only been nine other days where the Nasdaq closed at a record high and then fell more than 2.5% the following day (red dots), and all of those occurrences came in 1998 or later … Of the nine prior occurrences shown, besides today and two other occurrences, every other sell-off from a record high came in the run-up from the October 1998 low through the March 2000 peak … Whether the current performance of the Nasdaq continues to track the 1998 period, or it tracks the period leading up to the 2000 peak (during which it saw an even larger percentage move over a similar period of time), or follows another completely different pattern altogether is anyone’s guess. Of the limited sample of occurrences, the range of outcomes is all over the place. This type of move is definitely scary, but by itself probably means little in the long-run.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke sees shades of 1998-2000 in Thursday’s sell-off” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BoA Securities published a list of 20 must-know facts for investors. The perspective is U.S-centric. The facts most notable for Canadian investors are …,

“US$1.4-billion: central bank asset purchases every hour since march lockdowns … 34 Days: equity bear market in 2020 shortest ever … $2000: gold best performing asset class in 2020, first year since 2010 … 100 years: U.S. stocks almost at 100 year highs versus U.S. government bonds … 59%: U.S. equities share of MSCI global equity index at all-time high … 2021: global consensus forecasts for 2021…GDP 5.1%, EPS 29.0%...up big … 2021: global consensus forecasts for 2021… CPI 1.3%, bond yield 0.5% ... unchanged … $258tn: size of global debt at record high, 280% of global GDP”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: 20 must-know facts for investors” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi sees continued U.S. dollar weakness and lists going long the loonie against the New Zealand dollar as their top currency trade idea,

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue to remain bearish on the USD as key relative [inflation-adjusted bond yield] differentials make new local highs, reducing the relative attractiveness of owning US dollars for investors … Following last week’s Jackson Hole meeting, more recent rhetoric from Fed officials continues to suggest that increases in the liquidity impulse may be forthcoming1, likely suppressing $ real yields further into negative territory ... We go short NZD/CAD because we believe the [New Zealand central bank] will cap NZD appreciation against major trading partners that do well as the USD weakens, while CAD still needs to catch up to supportive fundamentals. Unlike EUR/USD, the trade is neutral to general risk on/reflationary dynamics.’

***

Diversion: “Generation Work-From-Home May Never Recover” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies