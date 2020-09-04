20 ‘must-know facts for investors’: Bank of America

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
The Bespoke Investment Group found some similarities between Thursday’s sell-off and 1998,
“Since 1971, there have only been nine other days where the Nasdaq closed at a record high and then fell more than 2.5% the following day (red dots), and all of those occurrences came in 1998 or later … Of the nine prior occurrences shown, besides today and two other occurrences, every other sell-off from a record high came in the run-up from the October 1998 low through the March 2000 peak … Whether the current performance of the Nasdaq continues to track the 1998 period, or it tracks the period leading up to the 2000 peak (during which it saw an even larger percentage move over a similar period of time), or follows another completely different pattern altogether is anyone’s guess. Of the limited sample of occurrences, the range of outcomes is all over the place. This type of move is definitely scary, but by itself probably means little in the long-run.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke sees shades of 1998-2000 in Thursday’s sell-off” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
BoA Securities published a list of 20 must-know facts for investors. The perspective is U.S-centric. The facts most notable for Canadian investors are …,
“US$1.4-billion: central bank asset purchases every hour since march lockdowns … 34 Days: equity bear market in 2020 shortest ever … $2000: gold best performing asset class in 2020, first year since 2010 … 100 years: U.S. stocks almost at 100 year highs versus U.S. government bonds … 59%: U.S. equities share of MSCI global equity index at all-time high … 2021: global consensus forecasts for 2021…GDP 5.1%, EPS 29.0%...up big … 2021: global consensus forecasts for 2021… CPI 1.3%, bond yield 0.5% ... unchanged … $258tn: size of global debt at record high, 280% of global GDP”
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: 20 must-know facts for investors” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Citi sees continued U.S. dollar weakness and lists going long the loonie against the New Zealand dollar as their top currency trade idea,
“We continue to remain bearish on the USD as key relative [inflation-adjusted bond yield] differentials make new local highs, reducing the relative attractiveness of owning US dollars for investors … Following last week’s Jackson Hole meeting, more recent rhetoric from Fed officials continues to suggest that increases in the liquidity impulse may be forthcoming1, likely suppressing $ real yields further into negative territory ... We go short NZD/CAD because we believe the [New Zealand central bank] will cap NZD appreciation against major trading partners that do well as the USD weakens, while CAD still needs to catch up to supportive fundamentals. Unlike EUR/USD, the trade is neutral to general risk on/reflationary dynamics.’
***
Diversion: “Generation Work-From-Home May Never Recover” – The Atlantic
Tweet of the day:
PAUL MCCULLEY: If the 60/40 portfolio keeps working, it means that democracy has failed— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) September 3, 2020
I wrote a piece based on our conversation, in terms of what political changes mean for investors and portfolio management.
