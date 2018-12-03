2018: ‘The year no one made money’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Oil prices are the big news Monday morning and full coverage is available elsewhere on the site.

West Texas crude is almost 4 per cent higher to US$52.82 per barrel at time of writing.

Futures point to a higher equity market open Monday (although they are fading), but, as Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown highlights, 2018 has been the year when no one made money. The chart accompanying the post shows that “a record share of asset classes posted negative total returns this year” and Mr. Brown offers a tongue in cheek conclusion,

“One more year like this and all those buy-and-hold index portfolios are going out on the curb for trash pickup. Maybe everyone will fall back in love with trading?”

The Financial Times’ free-to-read (with registration) Alphaville site provides some interesting perspective on U.S. China trade negotiations. In effect, China is still on track in pursuing its goals to become self-sufficient in the industries the country really cares about,

“China has a plan to become self sufficient in electric cars, aerospace, bio-medicine and farming equipment. These things are hard to make. They require decades to figure out, and a well-educated, productive, high-wage workforce. Xi Jinping didn’t compromise on this goal in Argentina. It’s hard to see that he ever will… China has explicitly agreed to import more of exactly those things that it doesn't care to make itself, now or in the future … If negotiations continue to produce this kind of result, China will get what it wants: state subsidies to help it move up the value chain to aircraft, electric cars and industrial machines. And the US will become a commodity exporter.’

Equities are recovering from a sharp slide but Reuters reports that the cause of the sell-off, falling global economic growth expectations, is still a problem,

“In a sign that corporate sentiment is taking a hit from the worries over protectionism, manufacturing activity slipped in November in countries as varied as France, Germany, Indonesia and South Korea, IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Indexes showed on Monday… And although factory activity rose slightly in China, new export orders extended their decline in a further blow to a sector already hurt by a U.S.-led trade war.”

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich made a similar point to the Reuters story is a report issued Monday,

“A sustainable rally does not seem likely as “end of cycle” fears persist. It may take several months for the Street to believe that GDP, capex, industrial activity and consumer spending can still grow. Moreover, even perceived “settled” trade agreements like the NAFTA replacement known as USMECA looks like it will have trouble passing the new Congress in 2019.”

Tweet of the Day:

