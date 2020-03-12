 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

21 stocks for the 'COVID economy'

Scott Barlow
A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The expanding global health care crisis is a much bigger story that market prices today, but this is my job, so here we go.

Donald Trump’s address to Americans last night did not assuage investor anxiety as planned – S&P 500 futures halted trading overnight after hitting the downside limit.

Story continues below advertisement

News that the NBA suspended the season and that Tom Hanks had contracted the coronavirus while filming in Australia didn’t help the mood either.

S&P 500 futures indicate a 4.7-per-cent decline at time of writing.

“Stocks trip 10% circuit breakers as emerging Asia rout snowballs” – Bloomberg

“As S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?” – Reuters

“6 charts show the coronavirus impact on the global economy and markets so far” – CNBC

“The 11-year bull market in U.S. equities is over” – Bloomberg

“Why the coronavirus canceled the NBA” – Vox

Story continues below advertisement

“ Donald downer” – Reuters Breakingviews

***

Equity markets are not likely to stabilize until analyst earnings forecasts adjust to the new reality of a pandemic-caused stall in global growth.

Economists and strategists are all slashing forecasts but equity analysts have been reluctant to cut 2020 profit outlooks. Here’s Citi global strategist Robert Buckland,

“Further economic disruption from the coronavirus and a steep fall in oil prices mean we now expect global EPS to contract by 10% in 2020. Our models suggest EPS outcomes of -12% for Pan Europe and -15% for EM and Japan. Despite this, our revised market targets imply positive returns to-end 2020. Top-down, we now expect a 10% contraction in global EPS in 2020. This breaks down into -12% for Pan-Europe -15% for EM/Japan. It is consistent with -7% for 2020 US EPS. Bottom-Up Consensus Much Too High: Analysts still expect 8% EPS growth in 2020. This suggest many more downgrades to come, we believe. EM forecasts, where the consensus still expects +16%, look especially vulnerable.”

“Analysts still expect 8% EPS growth in 2020. This suggest many more downgrades to come” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Bespoke Investment Group published an interesting list of 21 stock picks “for the COVID economy” late Wednesday,

“While there are plenty of other ‘virus’ stocks that have attracted investor interest in recent weeks, we feel the names listed below are not only more established, but in many cases, they also stand to benefit once we’re past the acute phase of the outbreak because of the potential long-term impact this experience will have on the behavior/psyche of the general public.’

The list includes Netflix Inc., video game developers Take Two Interactive Software Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc., and Teladoc Health Inc. – a company that provides online medical services.

“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke: "21 stocks for the COVID economy" – (full table of stocks) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Market-wise, my primary concern remains corporate credit markets.

Unwinding the corporate debt binge will take many painful years and feature plenty of bankruptcies. The Financial Times outlined the dangers in a Wednesday column,

“'There’s a large universe of middle market companies that on the back of an 11-12 year credit cycle have continually been able to borrow and reborrow from one lender to another,' observes Mohsin Meghji of M-III Partners, a turnround veteran who has restructured companies from Sears to Sanchez Energy. ‘These companies have been limping along by virtue of rates having been very low. They haven’t really deleveraged.’

"Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, estimates that one in six US companies does not earn enough cash flow to cover interest payments on its debt. Such ‘zombie’ borrowers could keep putting off the crunch as long as debt markets kept letting them refinance. But now a reckoning is coming.”

The S&P/TSX Composite is not immune from corporate debt issues, particularly in the energy sector.

“Will the coronavirus trigger a corporate debt crisis?” – Financial Times (paywall)

Story continues below advertisement

***

I’m personally not in a hurry to buy anything unless we get a full-on market flush.

I described what would signal an all-clear for investors in my print column today.

Three charts are presented, focusing on the relative performance of cyclical and defensive stocks, global manufacturing purchasing managers indices and financial conditions.

“When should investors start buying? Here are three ways to tell” – Barlow, Inside the Market

***

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Here are six differences between coronavirus and the flu” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

