24 high conviction Canadian stock ideas from RBC

RBC published a list of 24 “high conviction” Canadian stock ideas Friday with the description, “This list is meant to be a resource during a volatile market environment and to spark conversation with our analysts.”
The stocks are diversified by sector so not necessarily their favourite stocks, just the best in each industry.
Prominent names include Air Canada, Fortis Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Telus Corp.
U.K. economics professor Simon Wren-Lewis published “The economic effects of a pandemic” over the weekend.
It’s an area the economist has experience with – he was commissioned previously to assess the potential impacts of a pandemic, although that hypothetical disease may be different from the coronavirus, as he concedes,
“The least important impact from an economic point of view, and that is the fall in production due to workers taking more time off sick. It is least important in part because firms have ways of compensating for this, particularly if illness is spread over the quarter. For example those who have been sick and come back to work can work overtime… The impact on GDP for the whole year following the pandemic is much less at around 1% or 2%, partly because output after the pandemic quarter is higher … School closures can amplify the reduction in labour supply if some workers are forced to take time off to look after children … If people start worrying about getting the disease sufficiently to cut back on this social consumption, the economic impact will be more severe than any numbers discussed so far.”
The post is worth reading in its entirety.
“Virus pushes the global economy toward its first contraction since 2009” – Bloomberg
“OECD warns coronavirus outbreak could halve global growth outlook” – Financial Times (paywall)
Australian research firm CLSA attempts to forecast the next long-term market sector leaders if the FAANGS start to underperform,
“Healthcare – genetic therapies, CRISPR and the fountain of youth, Green Machines – an ESG driven green bubble that heavily re-rates all things “green”, New technologies in multiple areas – but again the incumbents are in a good position to acquire if, they are threatened or need/want to acquire growth”
Citi’s U.S. equity strategist – Montreal’s own Tobias Levkovich – attempted to provide direction for investors after last week’s market carnage,
“There is this seeming need to take one extreme or the polar opposite position rather than finding a middle ground that can be rewarding without being excessive… The S&P 500’s drop has improved the risk/reward ratio but we need to see panic readings before stepping up as the typical annual gains for stocks are in the 0%-10% range, so no one is entitled to powerful returns two years in a row … the Bull/Bear ratio anecdotally was probably 8:1 based on our conversations with money managers through January and much of February month… we believe the bulls were too excited about 2H20 economic resurgence and “dry powder” cash on the sidelines.”
Mr. Levkovich sees small equity market gains for 2020 as his base case while admitting the course of the epidemic is largely unpredictable.
The world is facing the biggest commodity demand shock since the global financial crisis, Goldman Sachs says https://t.co/9UcXVTfB1e #OOTT #METL pic.twitter.com/r4GqiLpdrq— Helen Robertson (@HelenCRobertson) March 2, 2020