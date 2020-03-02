 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

24 high conviction Canadian stock ideas from RBC

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily research and analysis roundup from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC published a list of 24 “high conviction” Canadian stock ideas Friday with the description, “This list is meant to be a resource during a volatile market environment and to spark conversation with our analysts.”

The stocks are diversified by sector so not necessarily their favourite stocks, just the best in each industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Prominent names include Air Canada, Fortis Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Telus Corp.

“@SBarlow_ROB RBC: High conviction Canadian stock ideas” – (full table) Twitter

***

U.K. economics professor Simon Wren-Lewis published “The economic effects of a pandemic” over the weekend.

It’s an area the economist has experience with – he was commissioned previously to assess the potential impacts of a pandemic, although that hypothetical disease may be different from the coronavirus, as he concedes,

“The least important impact from an economic point of view, and that is the fall in production due to workers taking more time off sick. It is least important in part because firms have ways of compensating for this, particularly if illness is spread over the quarter. For example those who have been sick and come back to work can work overtime… The impact on GDP for the whole year following the pandemic is much less at around 1% or 2%, partly because output after the pandemic quarter is higher … School closures can amplify the reduction in labour supply if some workers are forced to take time off to look after children … If people start worrying about getting the disease sufficiently to cut back on this social consumption, the economic impact will be more severe than any numbers discussed so far.”

The post is worth reading in its entirety.

Story continues below advertisement

“The economic effects of a pandemic” – Mainly Macro

“Virus pushes the global economy toward its first contraction since 2009” – Bloomberg

“OECD warns coronavirus outbreak could halve global growth outlook” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Australian research firm CLSA attempts to forecast the next long-term market sector leaders if the FAANGS start to underperform,

“Healthcare – genetic therapies, CRISPR and the fountain of youth, Green Machines – an ESG driven green bubble that heavily re-rates all things “green”, New technologies in multiple areas – but again the incumbents are in a good position to acquire if, they are threatened or need/want to acquire growth”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB CLSA: Candidates for next hot sectors if FAANG falls back” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi’s U.S. equity strategist – Montreal’s own Tobias Levkovich – attempted to provide direction for investors after last week’s market carnage,

“There is this seeming need to take one extreme or the polar opposite position rather than finding a middle ground that can be rewarding without being excessive… The S&P 500’s drop has improved the risk/reward ratio but we need to see panic readings before stepping up as the typical annual gains for stocks are in the 0%-10% range, so no one is entitled to powerful returns two years in a row … the Bull/Bear ratio anecdotally was probably 8:1 based on our conversations with money managers through January and much of February month… we believe the bulls were too excited about 2H20 economic resurgence and “dry powder” cash on the sidelines.”

Mr. Levkovich sees small equity market gains for 2020 as his base case while admitting the course of the epidemic is largely unpredictable.

“@SBarlow_ROB C: The Bull/Bear debate after 10% drop” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Newsletter (Friday): “The three phases of a market selloff” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Headphones are licence for deplorable behavior” – The Economist

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies