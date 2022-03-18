Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

JP Morgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou uncovered an extraordinarily important and clearly bullish trend he expects to accelerate for the next two weeks,

“The question of month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows by multi-asset investors has again been resurfacing in our client conversations given the 11% decline in global and US equities in 1Q22 to-date … We expect to see significant flows by both monthly and quarterly rebalancing funds towards the end of this month ... We estimate the potential rebalancing flow for the end of March at around $230bn out of bonds and into equities from multi-asset investors such as balanced mutual funds, US defined benefit pension funds, the Norwegian oil fund, the SNB and the GPIF. Investors have become the most overweight cash since March 2020 … We believe that the pending equity rebalancing flow by US defined benefit pension fund plans into quarter-end is likely a net buying of around $126bn. In other words, US defined benefit plans would need to buy $126bn of equities towards the end of the current quarter and sell a similar amount of bonds for their allocations to revert to end-December levels.”

In short, the potential for rising bond yields, which means lower bond prices, will lead to an ocean of investable assets into global equities.

***

Citi analyst Tyler Radke detailed the carnage in application software stocks and mentioned some potential investment opportunities,

“The software sector is undergoing a painful drawdown with hypergrowth EV/sales multiples sustaining a ~50% pullback. While most of this has resulted from Fed tightening, fundamental concerns have been on the rise with fears around decelerating revenue growth and possible demand pull-forward post WFH/COVID. Additionally, deteriorating profitability concerns have emerged with margin forecasts below consensus on higher spending levels, possibly in response to rising competition and higher wage inflation (exacerbated by recent equity value declines) …. We believe macro weakness could show up first in companies that have weaker Q1 seasonal booking patterns and/or are more large deal dependent, including VMW, DT, PLTR, TDC, NOW, SPLK, PANW, HCP, NICE. On the other hand, against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, we see this dynamic being potentially beneficial in the gov’t vertical where PLTR, NOW, ESTC and much of our security coverage (PANW, ZS, CRWD, SPLK) have the highest global gov’t facing end-market exposure.”

***

Reuters energy columnist John Kemp attempted to explain the recent volatility in commodity prices,

“The recent spike and then crash in oil prices can be explained by a combination of medium-term fundamentals, the extra strain caused by the disruption of Russia’s oil exports and a severe lack of liquidity… the medium-term backdrop has been the rapid recovery in the global economy and oil consumption following the first wave of the pandemic, while OPEC+ and U.S. shale firms have resumed production slowly. The result has been a persistent depletion of global petroleum inventories and upward trend in prices that has lasted for almost two years… Global petroleum inventories were well below the pre-pandemic five-year average and expected to decline further even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24… With prices and spreads rising at an accelerating rate, most traders attempted to avoid becoming short, resulting in a relative absence of market participants willing to sell. Surging volatility led to sharply increased margin requirements making it far more expensive to maintain existing positions or initiate new ones… Like most bubbles, this one proved short-lived, and has been followed by an equally sudden drop in prices, an implosion which has many of the characteristics of a flash crash.

The short-term trigger for the sell off appears to have been the improved prospects for a truce between Russia and Ukraine, or at least a de-escalation of the conflict, that would allow Russia’s oil exports to continue. At the same time, the rising number of coronavirus cases in China has resulted in a proliferating number of local lockdowns, threatening a slowdown in oil consumption.”

“Oil prices bubble then implode, with more volatility ahead” – Reuters

***

Diversion: “Why the working class embraced right-wing populism” – Maclean’s

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.