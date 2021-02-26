 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

3 big myths about ETFs

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Thursday’s remarkable jump in U.S. bond yields was likely caused more by technical, market plumbing factors than merely inflation fears,

“The main protagonist in the bond market was the five-year Treasury note, a maturity often associated with long-term Fed rate expectations, where yields closed 22 basis point higher on the day. The so-called butterfly-spread index -- a measure of how the note is performing against its two- and 10-year peers -- jumped 24 basis points, the worst daily performance for the sector since 2002.. . The selling was triggered after a U.S. auction of seven-year bonds saw record low demand… That sent five-year yields surging through 0.75%, a crucial technical level watched by investors as a signal that any bond selloff could worsen… The yield spike sent traders scurrying to manage their positions, in particular those linked to the popular reflation trade. Bets on a steeper yield curve were hit as the curve flattened thanks to heavy losses in shorter-dated bonds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Inflation fears were involved, the root cause of the weak seven year auction, but the aggressive nature of the sell-off was likely position-oriented.

“Chaotic Treasury Selloff Fueled by $50 Billion of Unwinding” – Bloomberg

“10-year Treasury yield overtakes S&P 500 dividend payout as inflation concerns spark big moves in U.S., Canada bonds” - Globe Investor

“Big moves and liquidity woes in a U.S. bond ‘tantrum without the taper’” - Globe Investor/Reuters

***

Scotiabank’s chief foreign exchange strategist Shaun Osborne believes the loonie rally has room to run based on technical analysis,

“For USDCAD specifically, the decline in the spot rate in the past few months has taken back more than three quarters of the long-term USD rally from the 2017 low; we think sustained USD losses below the 1.2675 area (the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement support of the 1.20/1.47 move up) means there is little—or nothing, in technical terms, at least—stopping the USD from returning to the 1.2062 low reached in September 2017. The underlying trend lower is strong and well-entrenched on the short, medium and longer run charts which should mean limited counter-trend corrections for the USD for now. We have a 1.23 year end forecast for USDCAD but that does not preclude a mid/late year overshoot to the downside to the 1.20 range potentially (recall that seasonal patterns indicate USDCAD typically weakens in Q2/Q3).”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: CAD has room to run higher’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

An interesting report from Citi’s Scott Chronert examines three myths about ETFs and overall market structure,

“Myth #1: ETFs drove broad market gains. Busted. US-listed ETF flows attributable to US stocks totaled $181B in 2020. This pales in comparison to broad market value gains of $6.9T. Further, ETF flow activity ended up accounting for less than 4% of aggregate stock value traded… Myth #2: ETFs meaningfully contributed to Small Cap leadership. Plausible. Small/Mid Cap stocks have higher ETF ownership than their Large Cap peers. And ETF flows attributable to single stocks were higher than in Large Cap. However, ETF buying in aggregate was only 1.25% of market cap. Further, more heavily owned Small/Mid Cap stocks lagged lesser owned peers… Myth #3: ETFs are affecting certain single stocks. Confirmed. Outliers in our flows versus single stock performance analysis were likely heavily impacted by ETFs. There were 28 US stocks, all either Small or Micro Cap, where ETF flows totaled more than 10% of market cap in 2020, many of which had impressive returns. Increasingly popular Thematic ETFs that drifted into less liquid stocks feature prominently in our stock screens.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: 3 Myths about ETFs” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “’Literally everything the Canadian military buys turns into an obscenely expensive mess’ – Maclean’s

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies