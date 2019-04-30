3% GICs are fading away - here’s where you can still find them

The Bank of Canada’s latest comments on interest rates offers no hope to conservative investors and savers about better returns in the near term.
With the economy struggling to build momentum, the central bank essentially has stopped talking about getting rates back to more normal levels. If you were wondering if the pullback in yields on bonds and guaranteed investment certificates since last fall will be reversed any time soon, you now have an answer.
The opportunity to lock in money at rates of 3 per cent and higher has mostly, but not completely, slipped away. Several months back, yields this high were available from a variety of alternative banks and credit unions on terms of one through five years. As of late April, the list had dwindled down to just a few players.
Oaken Financial, reliably among the highest-yielding GIC issuers, offered 3 per cent on a five-year term as of late April. The one-year rate at Oaken was 2.8 per cent. EQ Bank, an Oaken rival among alternative GIC issuers, just announced a special rate of 2.65 per cent for a one-year term. EQ’s five-year rate was 2.8 per cent for five years.
Your best chance of finding yields of 3 per cent and higher is in a unique niche in Canadian personal finance - the online banks operated by credit unions based in Manitoba. Foremost in this group for GIC rates as of late April was Hubert Financial, owned by Sunova Credit Union. Hubert offered yields between 3 per cent for one year and 3.4 per cent for five years.
Other online banks run by Manitoba credit unions include Accelerate Financial, which offered yields of 3.1 to 3.3 per cent on GICs with terms of three through five years, and Outlook Financial, which offered 3 per cent for four years and 3.15 per cent for five years.
You can check the latest on GIC rates on Cannex.com or Canadian High Interest Savings Bank Accounts. Here’s a link to a guide I put together a couple of years ago on alternative GIC issuers. There’s a profile for many of the players and details on the deposit insurance they offer (the rate data is not current).
GIC rates are influenced by what’s happening in the bond market, as well as competitive pressures. The overall trend for yields is down, but a few issuers were still offering 3 per cent rates as of recently. By the way, inflation has been running in the 2 per cent range in recent months. A 3 per cent GIC ain’t great, but it does help keep you ahead of the rising cost of living.