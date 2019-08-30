45 ‘S&P 500 Beater’ stock picks from Citi

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Citi global strategist Robert Buckland released a list of "S&P 500 beaters” – global stocks that have consistently outperformed the U.S. benchmark. The 45 recommendations represent a good start to further research for investors looking for diversification, or who are concerned about an American economic slowdown.
More familiar names on the list include Novo Nordisk, Henkel, Japan’s KDDI and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.
“@SBarlow_ROB Citi's 'S&P 500 beaters' - global stocks that have consistently OP'd SPX” – (full table, including earnings and dividend growth) Twitter
Equity markets have had a solid week and yet negative sentiment is pervasive. For Merrill Lynch, a contrarian ‘buy stocks’ signal has been triggered,
“Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note Friday that its flagship sentiment indicator had tumbled from 2.4 to 1.3 and triggered a contrarian ‘buy signal’ for risk assets – the first buy signal since Jan. 3. A reading below 2 on its ‘bull and bear indicator’ is classed as extremely bearish and causes the buy signal to flash. The bank said this week’s drop had been due to outflows in emerging market debt and equities, as well as a rapid rally in Treasury markets.”
“A contrarian ‘buy signal’ for stocks has been triggered after waves of selling” – CNBC
“ @GregoireFavet BofAML Bull & Bear Indicator tumbles from 2.4 to 1.3 = 1st contrarian buy signal since Jan 3rd 2019” – (research excerpt) Twitter
Domestic bank earnings have been mixed at best and one local portfolio manager is looking for tougher times ahead,
"The latest earnings season for Canadian banks saw higher loan loss provisions, subdued margin growth and capital markets weakness offsetting retail and wealth management strength, with three of the top six banks missing market expectations for profit growth.
“The last few years have been an absolutely Goldilocks environment for credit for the banks,” as low interest rates and unemployment eased consumer burdens while robust profits helped commercial loan books, said Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel.
“It’s not unreasonable to think we will have a recession within the next couple of years ... so credit provisions could go significantly higher,” he said. “And net interest margins could be compressed because central banks are cutting rates.””
“Canadian banks brace for tougher times as 'Goldilocks' era winds down” – Reuters
The bull versus bear arguments for the rest of 2019 largely focus on the central question of whether central banks can provide enough stimulus to turn a slowing global economy around. The Financial Times is skeptical,
“It is doubtful whether encouraging more credit to flow [through lower interest rates ] will do the trick. Borrowing costs have been at or near historic lows for over a decade and most companies are hardly struggling to borrow what they want, judging by the rapid growth of U.S. corporate debt markets.
Boosting spending is the real challenge. And here, the Fed has less control. Capital expenditure by U.S. companies has slowed; expected to rise just 3.5 per cent this year, according to Citi, a sharp drop from a 4.2 per cent projection just a few months ago. The most common reason given is uncertainty over public policy, and more specifically over the ongoing trade war."
“Fed can ease the supply of credit but it cannot boost demand” – Financial Times (paywall)
Tweet of the Day: “@chigrl Among the base metals, copper is the most sensitive to investors’ shifting outlooks on macroeconomic conditions” – (chart) Twitter
