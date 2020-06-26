 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

‘47% of companies with office space say they expect to reduce their physical office footprint as a result of the coronavirus'

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi, as a firm, has been among the most bearish research firms in recent months, but strategist Jeremy Hale is now advising investors to buy the dip in what amounts to an at least partial capitulation to market strength,

“We are electing to buy the ‘dip’ in DM equities moving from neutral to +1 overweight. QE/ easy money will continue to suppress cross-asset volatility whilst reducing some excess kurtosis in equity return distribution. Forward valuations currently look frothy by historical standards but factoring in a 2021 EPS rebound, the market (US) should de-rate back to 2018 multiples. We neutralize our EM equity underweight. Given loose monetary conditions and ongoing Fed support, we neutralize our US HY underweight. We do feel a ‘grab-for-yield’ dynamic will be created, and against a backdrop of weak USD, EM external credit should perform well, thus we upgrade this from neutral to +1 overweight. Elsewhere, in government bonds, we reduce our UST overweight back to neutral.”

Other Citi strategists like Tobias Levkovich remain highly skeptical about equity returns for the next twelve months .

By far, the most eye-popping stat of the day comes from the results of a survey by Standard & Poor’s. The company surveyed 575 global chief technology officers and found ...

“Almost half of companies expect to reduce office space. Nearly half (47%) of organizations with office space say they expect to reduce their physical office footprint as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 20% expect to reduce it by more than 25%.”

This trend will be confirmed or denied by office real estate prices and cash flow for office REITs.

“Coronavirus Flash Survey June 2020” – Standard and Poor’s

An informative chartbook from UBS argued that peak globalization – and its benefits for corporate profitability - is behind us, and was actually declining well before Donald trump’s protectionist leanings and COVID-19,

“While trade wars have certainly been a factor recently, globalisation has, in fact, already been on the retreat for the better part of the last 15 years… A UBS Evidence Lab Survey of 450 senior executives of Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese export-related businesses found that 85% of corporates still intend to move some capacity out of China, and that they intend to do so imminently”

“@SBarlow_ROB UBS survey: “Intentions to relocate capacity out of China”' – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: “Doomscrolling Is Slowly Eroding Your Mental Health” - Wired

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

