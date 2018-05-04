5 reasons to buy Apple Inc.

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan has increased his price target on Apple Inc from US$220 to US$225 and presented five reasons to buy the stock,

“(1) Underlying iPhone demand is better than expected. The ASP reduction is amplified by 1.8mn of channel inventory reduction (of high end units), (2) [gross margin] has upside in F19 given tailwind from component cost reduction and tailwind from FX, (3) continued strong capital returns with $100bn of new buyback authorization (F19 share count down 7% without incorporating continued high level of buybacks post next 5 qtrs), and 16% increase in dividend, (4) continued strong growth in Services revenue across geographies … and (5) strong demand for wearables (Apple watch, AirPods and Beats) drove 50% y/y growth. “

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: 5 Reasons to buy AAPL” – (research excerpt) Twitter

=====

Canadians have famously strapped on a lot of debt but as a country we can’t hold a candle to China. Citi credit strategist Matt King recently noted that China is responsible for 70 per cent of the entire world’s private sector credit creation,

“@SBarlow_ROB wow “ – (chart) Twitter

See also: “@SBarlow_ROB More Citi: The [correlation] we all pray is spurious” – (chart) Twitter

=====

Major central banks are withdrawing stimulus, banks have been “de-risked“ since the financial crisis and now market liquidity is becoming a major portfolio manager concern,

“‘Banks have moved from being warehouses of risk to being intermediaries,’ said Paul Britton, the chief executive of Capstone. ‘Markets are riskier now as a result.‘ … Some analysts and investors said markets that may seem superficially more efficient were more prone to ‘liquidity crises,’ where waves of sellers suddenly overwhelmed the depleted capacity of market-makers such as banks to absorb and intermediate the buy and sell orders, and algorithms automatically ratchet back activity.”

“Liquidity ousts leverage as the big market worry” – Wigglesworth, Financial Times (paywall)

=====

Gluskin Sheff economist David Rosenberg warned that the Bank of Canada is just a passenger in terms of monetary policy and interest rates policy, which is driven by the Federal Reserve in his estimation,

“ Influential economist David Rosenberg is warning that Canadian consumer debt is a ‘debt bubble‘ that the Bank of Canada has little ability to control … ‘The Bank of Canada is just the little boy with a finger in the dike basically,‘ he said. ‘Interest rates are gravitating higher in Canada because it’s happening in the United States. There is nothing the Bank of Canada can do about that.’”

“Rosenberg: Poloz has little power to control Canada’s ‘debt bubble’” – BNNBloomberg

=====

Trade talks between China and the U.S. are continuing but reports indicate little progress has been made so far,

“According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, the U.S. delegation submitted a document to the Chinese before the talks asking China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by 2020 and lower tariffs on all products to levels no higher than those imposed by the United States. Chinese officials believed the proposal was “unfair,” the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people with knowledge of the negotiations. “I think the U.S. is asking for the impossible. Reducing the deficit by $200 billion by 2020 is quite an unrealistic demand, but it may also be a negotiation tactic to start high first,” said Tommy Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.”

“China, U.S. reach some deals in trade row but Beijing says differences still relatively big” – Reuters

=====

Tweet of the day:

CIBC:



:"Global home price synchronization is the strongest it has been since 2012...…so, if you are trading Canadian duration on the sole premise of an imminent housing market collapse, your real risk-exposure could be global, not just domestic." pic.twitter.com/6SGEy6Br5f — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) May 4, 2018

Diversion: “Nobel Prize in Literature won’t be awarded this year due to scandal” – The Globe and Mail