7 reasons to become a value investor now

The International Energy Agency predicted that global oil consumption will continue to increase by one million barrels per day annually until the mid 2030s when consumption will level off permanently,
“Global oil demand will hit a plateau around 2030 as the use of more efficient cars and electric vehicles ends an expansion that dominated the past century, the International Energy Agency predicts. While the current growth rate of 1 million barrels a day -- or about one per cent -- will hold for the next five years, it will ebb to just 100,000 barrels a day in the 2030s, the agency said. By that time, the use of oil-based fuels in passenger cars will have peaked, the IEA said in its long-term World Energy Outlook. “Oil demand plateaus post-2030,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based agency, which advises most major economies. “Demand growth is robust to 2025, but growth slows to a crawl thereafter.”’
“Global oil demand to hit a plateau around 2030, IEA predicts” – BNN Bloomberg
Counterpoint: “Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era” – Reuters
Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian sees seven compelling reasons why value stock might be beginning an extended period of outperformance,
“Why this Value run could continue: Despite struggling in early October, Value recovered and ultimately outperformed, advancing 0.9% in October, and remains ahead in November. Inexpensive stocks could continue outperform for a multitude of reasons, including that (1) 3Q is likely the trough in S&P 500 profits, (2) valuation dispersion has reached post-crisis highs, (3) the correlation between value and momentum has hit near record lows, (4) Financials (a value sector) is our highest conviction sector pick, (5) Value has never been this cheap relative to Momentum stocks, and is underowned (6) our US Regime Model (Chart 2) indicates that "Early Cycle" may be near, and other macro indicators indicate a trough. #7: Value stocks have shrunk to near record lows:
“The median market cap of the lowest P/E decile has closed in on record lows - 0.6x the median index market cap. When Value has shrunk below 0.7x, the factor has outperformed by 6.5% on avg. (67% hit rate) over the next 6 months. But Value dominance doesn’t mean market gains: when Value’s shrank to all-time lows in Sep. 2000, Value outperformed by 24ppt in next six months but the S&P 500 sported losses.”
“@SBarlow_ROB ML: 7 reasons to buy value stocks” – (research excerpt) Twitter
Also from Merrill Lynch, credit strategist Oleg Melentyev is predicting a major sea change in corporate market structure,
“To a significant degree, this credit cycle was about tapping cheap debt financing to improve the EPS performance. After nearly a decade of such a behavior, the corporate debt leverage has increased materially. US non-financial corporations carry $3.4 of debt for every $1 of EBITDA today, about 30% more than they did coming out of the global financial crisis in 2009. A wake up call to delever:
“The volatility episode in Q4 2018 has served as a wake up call to many issuers and investors that times of unconstrained debt-funded EPS engineering may have come to an end. Earlier this year we have seen a number of large borrowers signalling their intentions to focus their balance sheet strategy on deleveraging. And yet as interest rates have collapsed again over the past several months, the overall stack of non-financial corporate debt has resumed its growth with a notable exemption in parts of the BBB segment, where pressure to maintain the IG rating is particularly high.”
“@SBarlow_ROB ML: A wakeup call to delever” – (research excerpt) Twitter
