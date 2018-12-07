9 ways to tell when the sell-off is really over and it’s time to buy stocks again

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Employment data on both sides of the border were released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Domestically, job creation was well above expectations at 94,000 when 10,000 was predicted. In the U.S., the numbers came in below expectations of 198,000 new jobs at 155,000.

Story continues below advertisement

***

Merrill Lynch has published a list of nine signs that the market sell-off is over and it’s time to prepare for a sustained bull market and buy stocks again. Some of the indicators are proprietary – their Global Wave indicator, for instance, measures worldwide economic growth momentum – but others are publicly available,

“You'll know it's the Big Low when... BofAML Bull & Bear Indicator drops below 2, Recession odds (currently 15%) jump >35% via "recessionary" data, e.g. global PMI <50, -ve Chinese export growth, US unemployment claims +50K, Global EPS 2019 forecast drops from +8% toward zero, BofAML Global Wave rises, Bullish investors forced to sell last bulk trades...long US tech, long US dollar, long private equity, Bearish investors forced to buy rally in "policy panic" trades, i.e. a. China-plays (EM bonds, EM FX, Asian & European cyclicals & banks), b. rate-sensitive plays (REITs, homebuilders), c. global infrastructure plays, Collapsing oil prices leads to higher China, Japan, EU PMIs, Cash rotates to Credit: Turkey now yielding 17.7%, US HY CCC 12.3%, Mexico 9.1%, global HY 7.0%, EM local FX bonds 5.6%, US IG BBB 4.8%...start to nibble in Q1'19 , cash rotating to Dividend Yield: Australia now yielding 5.4%, UK stocks 5.1%, Eurozone 4.3%, global energy 4.3%...start to nibble in Q1'19.”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: 9 ways to know when the lows are in” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: “@SBarlow_ROB Also from ML: You’ll know the lows are a lot lower when ... (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bloomberg reports that the biggest concern for professional investor and traders is that they don’t understand why the market is so volatile,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a plethora of viable reasons for rising volatility, from the uneasy trade truce to a suddenly uncertain path for Federal Reserve rate hikes and the persistent concerns that the U.S. economy is headed for a slowdown next year. It’s just that traders have become unable to anticipate what issue will drive the day’s trading and when it will hit. “The market truly is trading off of headline risk, that being across the board,” said Scott Bauer, chief executive officer of Prosper Trading Academy. “There’s never been a time in my 30 years of professional trading where there have been so many hot points at one time, any of which could make the market move on their own let alone multiple headlines at once.””

“Biggest Worry for Traders? They Don't Know Why Stocks Are Moving” – Bloomberg

“Uncertainty is killing growth” – FT Alphaville

***

Reports indicate that OPEC has agreed on production cuts to support the crude price,

“Iran gave OPEC the green light on Friday to cut oil output by around 0.8 million barrels per day from 2019, an OPEC source said. OPEC will later ask non-OPEC producers to contribute an additional 0.4 million bpd to the cuts, the source said.”

Story continues below advertisement

“OPEC gets Iran green light to cut oil output by 0.8 million barrels per day: source” – Reuters

***

Tweet of the Day:

"Trade wars are good and easy to win" pic.twitter.com/BlwqCHhigp — Paul McNamara (@M_PaulMcNamara) December 7, 2018

Diversion: “The Best Movies of 2018” – The Ringer

Newsletter: “Is the yield curve coming to kill you?” – Globe Investor