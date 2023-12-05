Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The strategy team at Scotiabank, led by Hugo Ste-Marie, published a list of ten themes they believe will dominate markets in 2024. For investors, I felt that “Earnings: When optimism meets realism” is most relevant,

“Consensus is looking for US$244 of earnings next year for the S&P 500. To get that, consensus is banking on 4.5-per-cent top-line growth (for reference top-line growth will be around 3 per cent this year), but more importantly, margins must recover near all-time highs. It’s a very tall order in light of slowing GDP growth, sticky wages, and rising international expenses. If you take 2023 top-line growth and profit margins and apply those numbers to 2024, the US$244 EPS becomes US$227. ... Based on Bloomberg data, we estimate interest expenses over a 12-month period are up on average 24 per cent year over year (median up 15 per cent) for S&P 500 (excluding financials stocks). 57 per cent of companies have seen their 12-month interest expenses go up by more than 10 per cent vs. one year ago”

For a rundown of all 10 themes, see “Scotiabank’s 10 big market themes for 2024. Plus, Rob Carrick’s top TFSA investing ideas”

***

BMO bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi summarized the recently-announced quarterly financial results for the major domestic banks,

“Q4 earnings for the ‘Big 6′ wrapped up on December 1 with NA, RY, and CM exceeding consensus expectations (most at NA with an 8-per-cent beat), while BNS, TD, and unrated BMO fell shy (most at BNS with a 24-per-cent miss). Cash operating net income to common shareholders across the ‘Big 6′ was $13.0 billion in Q4/23, down 9 per cent from a year ago (marking the sixth consecutive quarter of lower year-over-year industry earnings). We made no changes to ratings, but lowered our 2024 estimated EPS by 2 per cent for NA and RY, 3 per cent for TD, and 6 per cent for CM and BNS. We left our target prices unchanged for NA, lowered it by 7 per cent at BNS, but increased it for each of CM (3 per cent), TD (4 per cent), and RY (6 per cent). CM and NA remain rated Outperform”

Mr. Movahedi has outperform ratings on National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Canadian Western Bank.

***

Morgan Stanley’s daily summary of important research included a discussion of chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson’s latest report,

“MS Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson highlights that after a 20-per-cent drawdown in many stocks between July and October, equities staged an impressive rebound in November thanks to the sharp reversal in interest rates. Mike notes that a good portion of this reversal was due to the pricing of a much more accommodative rate cut path over the next 12 months. Specifically, Mike points out that 130bps of cuts are now priced into Fed Funds futures through the end of next year – a dovish expectation in the context of stable economic growth in 2024. In Mike’s view, December may see some near term volatility in both rates and equities before more constructive seasonal trends for equities and market expectations of a potential ‘January Effect’ have an impact. Mike held his recurring meeting with lead analysts across US research and MS’ economists/strategists to better connect macro and micro data points. Despite cooling inflation, Mike highlights that consumers are still worried about rising prices; 63 per cent of consumers said their primary concern is inflation (consistent throughout this year). Going into the presidential election year, Mike points out that the political environment in the U.S. is the second most listed primary concern, cited by 42 per cent of consumers (up from 35 per cent last month).”

***

