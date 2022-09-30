Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) is among Morgan Stanley analyst Yujie Wang’s top 16 global mining stocks but the Friday report only included cursory reasons as to why,

“Teck offers growing exposure to copper and long-term potential expansion in volumes and EBITDA. We see value in Teck’s asset base and free cash flow rising in coming years post QB2 completion that may result in higher dividends ahead.”

BofA Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett published his weekly bearish bullet points,

“We are tactical bears … ‘Short twos [2-year Treasuries] & spoos [S&P 500]’ ‘til Halloween … SPX 3333 to force ‘policy panic’ (Nov 16th G20), then rally; ‘Big Low’ not ‘til Q1 when recession/credit shocks = ‘peak Fed’, ‘peak yields’, ‘peak US$’; trade of ‘23 short $, long EM, small cap, cyclicals … Markets stop panicking when Central Banks start panicking … 2022 in a Nut: inflation shock caused rates shock which now threaten recession shock & credit event; Wall St disorder in 2022 reflects painful regime change as bullish deflationary era of peace, globalization, fiscal discipline, QE, zero rates, low taxes, inequality gives way to inflationary era of war, nationalism, fiscal panic, QT, high rates, high taxes, inclusion.”

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim, who covers Canadian banks, provided an update on domestic insolvencies,

“The Bottom Line: In August, business insolvencies remained near the pre-pandemic average levels, though we note that the dollar volume of losses were still relatively low. While consumer insolvencies were well above what we saw last year, they remained below the long-term average. We highlight that consumer proposals now make up ~75% of insolvencies (vs. ~60% in 2019), and we believe the increase in mix towards proposals could help drive lower losses, even if consumer insolvencies catch up over time. Overall, the relatively low level of insolvencies in August on a dollar volume basis is positive for domestic impaired PCLs [ provisions for credit losses] outlook in Q4.”

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld reported on a sharp surge in the Canadian population that will do nothing for housing affordability,

“Statistics Canada reported this past week that, fueled almost completely by immigration, Canada’s population grew by nearly 285,000 in the second quarter, a 0.7% increase that was the countries largest since Newfoundland joined confederation in 1949. With the peak years for baby boomers hitting retirement, that’s welcome news for an economy that would otherwise be starved for those of working age, and is making up for a lean year for immigration when the pandemic first hit. Relative to the US, Canada’s more welcoming immigration stance should be of assistance in addressing what would otherwise be a mismatch between the increased demands for health care from an aging population and the shrinking workforce that can be taxed to pay for it. But just think about these numbers for a moment. At that pace, which admittedly is unlikely to be fully sustained, the country would add the equivalent of a fresh city of more than a million people every year. The immigrants coming into this country aren’t turtles; they don’t carry their housing on their backs. To continue to attract these inflows, and to avoid squeezing out those already here from their housing needs, we can’t afford much of a lull in housing construction.”

