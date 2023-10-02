Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets made two changes to their top 30 global stock ideas,

“In Q3/23, the Top 30 list gave up some of its H1/23 outperformance, delivering a total return of negative 5.0 per cent (USD terms) versus the MSCI World Index’s down 3.4 per cent. During the quarter, the best-performing Top 30 stock selections were Diamondback Energy (FANG US) up 18.6 per cent, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ CN) up16.4 per cent, and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD US) up 14.0 per cent ... Year-to-date, the list has delivered a total return of 15.1 per cent, above the benchmark’s 11.2 per cent, and since inception of our quarterly list at YE2019, the Top 30 has delivered a total return of 41.8 per cent, above the benchmark’s 28.5% per cent... This quarter, in Industrials we add Union Pacific (UNP US), replacing Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP CN) as our top idea in Rail. We expect the recent appointment of Jim Vena as UNP’s CEO to drive a marked turnaround in the company’s operating performance and a mid-teens EPS CAGR to 2025 (with risk to the upside), which we believe is not fully reflected in the stock at current levels … In Real Estate, we add Americold Realty Trust (COLD US), replacing Ventas (VTR US). In our view, Americold is now delivering an improved operating outlook and a more attractive investment outlook”

The stocks on the list outside of those mentioned above are Albermarle Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, American International Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Associated British Foods, Boston Scientific, Constellation Software, Element Fleet management, Ferrari NV, Heico Corp., Illumina Inc., London Stock Exchange Group, Lonza Group AG, M&T Bank, Mastercard Inc., Meta Platforms, Pala Alto Networks, PG&E Corp., Restaurant Brands International, S&P Global, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Telus Corp., Veeva Systems and Wesco International.

BMO Capital Markets published an unencouraging outlook for the domestic economy,

“The struggle is starting to look real in the Canadian economy, and the headwinds might only be getting stiffer … Over the past six months, real GDP is effectively unchanged, which starts to look pretty rough when considering that the population is exploding at a 3-per-cent per-year run rate … the challenge is that the recent action in the bond market is not cooperating, pushing borrowing rates even higher, and the typical 12-to-18 months lags in monetary policy suggest that the most aggressive phase of the tightening cycle (last summer) is about to fully bite. As such, we continue to forecast very little real growth between now and next spring… Employment continues to run at a solid pace, up 2.5 per cent year-over-year, but job vacancies are now plunging, down 5.8 per cent in July alone (down 43k) and 28 per cent in the past year (down 274k) … Masking all of this is the fact that Canada’s population surged by almost 1.2 million people in the year through July 1st, by far the largest absolute increase on record. In percentage terms, the 3.0-per-cent year-over-year gain matches the largest yearly increase since the 1950s post-war boom. It’s very hard to bring down an economy in the aggregate when the size of the population is growing this quickly… In per capita terms, Canada’s real GDP is now on track to be down more than 2 per cent year-over-year in Q3″

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson has been bearish and wrong for most of 2023, but recent weakness has him sounding more confident,

“Second quarter earnings season proved to be a ‘sell the news’ event, with day-after-reporting stock performance nearly as poor as we have seen in over a decade. In retrospect, this makes sense given weakening earnings quality and negative year-on-year growth for many industry groups, coupled with the strong price run-up into mid-July on extended valuations. Those valuations look even more extended today … From an equity standpoint, the real rate/equity return correlation has fallen deeper into negative territory, signaling that interest rates are once again an important determinant of performance … Year to date, equity market internals have endorsed the notion that we’re against a late-cycle backdrop, with high-quality factors outperforming. More recently, defensives are showing some signs of improvement, while cyclicals have lagged … In our view, equity investors should avoid rotating into early-cycle winners like consumer cyclicals, housing-related/interest-rate-sensitive sectors, and small caps. Instead, we believe a barbell of large-cap defensive growth/quality with late-cycle cyclical winners like Energy and Industrials should outperform”

