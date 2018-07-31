‘A coming correction will be biggest since February' - Morgan Stanley

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

One by one, the most prominent global market strategists are turning cautious on equities for the second half of 2018. Morgan Stanley, while previously not outright bearish, had predicted higher volatility levels but are now predicting a painful correction,

“Friday finally showed signs of market exhaustion… We think a coming correction will be biggest since February, although it could very well have more of a negative impact on the average portfolio if it is centered on Tech, Discretionary, and small caps.”

Story continues below advertisement

MS is also looking for outperformance for value stocks for the first time in a long time.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: "We think a coming correction will be biggest since February"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Problems loom for US credit markets and the global economy, strategist says” – CNBC

“More FAANG warnings, this time from Credit Suisse.” – Bloomberg

“Faangs slide into correction territory as tech sell-off picks up” – Financial Times (paywall)

====

Citi economists, striking a more optimistic tone about Canadain economic growth, is forecasting a rebound in domestic growth when GDP data is released this week,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“GDP by Industry should rise by 0.3% in May and 2.3% on a year-on-year basis. This would be a robust monthly increase after some recent softness and would imply that the second quarter is on track for a solid rebound after Q1 weakness …

Both service and goods producing industries should be strong in May, with the retail trade sector posting solid gains. Retail sales had been soft in April due to weather-related weakness, a trend which was reflected in a 1.3% MoM decrease in retail industry GDP in April. The strong bounce back in sales in May (headline sales rose 2.0% and sales excluding autos rose 1.4%) should be similarly echoed in retail industry strength in May GDP by Industry.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi expects Q2 rebound in Canadian GDP” – (research excerpt) Twitter

====

Canadians are about to see their grocery bills jump, says Loblaws,

““I think transportation in addition to tariffs is impacting us in an increasingly meaningful way and we see that continuing for some period of time,” Chief Executive Officer Galen G. Weston said on the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We’re committed to delivering value to our customers as often as possible with our pricing strategies, but there are limits.””

Story continues below advertisement

“Loblaw Warns Trade War Is Coming to a Canadian Grocer Near You” – Bloomberg

====

My column in print today provides a warning from Citi credit strategist Matt King,

“'Ninety-five per cent of the time equity investors can get by just fine without having to worry about balance sheets,' he wrote. ‘But the remaining 5 per cent of the time, credit suddenly rears its ugly head and bites them. That tends to be right around late- or end-cycle, exactly where we are now.’ … Investors should hope Stage 3 lasts for a long time, because Stage 4 is the ugly one. In Mr. King’s words, “equity investors come belatedly to recognize that their rally was driven not by sustainable earnings growth but by unsustainable leveraging up [through merger and acquisition activity and share buybacks]. As they start selling, the economy begins to deteriorate also – thereby adding to anxieties in credit.””

“Why risk-averse investors should begin paying more attention to credit markets” – Barlow, Inside the Market

====

Tweet of the day:

Impressive increase in wealth #inequality in the US: the top 10 % now own 75 % of all private wealth. #in pic.twitter.com/L3nTx84WMR — Marcel Fratzscher (@MFratzscher) July 31, 2018





Diversion: This list is maddening but fun, “The 100 Best TV Episodes” – The Ringer