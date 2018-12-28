A common-sense look ahead to 2019

Open this photo in gallery Eric Chow/The Globe and Mail

One of the greatest things about working in the investment industry is that we get priced every day.

As an admitted and arduous proponent of U.S. stocks, we have been wrong for most of the fourth quarter of 2018 – and as such, exceedingly humbled. However, unlike an overwhelming amount of clients, let alone market pundits, we are not blaming the quants, machines or algorithms. Instead, we freely admit we underestimated the lack of original thought, process and discipline, not to mention the rhetoric, fear and short-sighted collars oppressing investment decisions. While it is always dangerous, in our opinion, to proclaim that the market is “wrong,” we also believe the current investment landscape and culture is so afraid to be wrong that it does not want to be right. To that end, we shall continue to default to common sense and analysis, attributes that define our process and frankly, our continued bullishness.

Fear is dominating fundamentals, with rhetoric and innuendo outduelling faith

Forecasting the end of the bull market has been an almost monthly dynamic since March, 2009, in our view. Yes, the S&P 500 has enjoyed an anniversary for the longest-running bull market in history in 2018. And yes, the anxiety quotient has certainly been elevated as rhetoric, tariffs, flash crashes, sharp price corrections, noisy recession prognostications, peak earnings forecasts, flattening yield curves and midterm elections ruled the roost. However, we continue to believe the resounding emotion of investors is doubt relative to faith. For instance, while some select areas of the market have certainly enjoyed froth and euphoria, in our view, equities are much more hated than loved. Keep in mind that U.S. equities experienced net outflows in 2018, while bonds outperformed during long stretches over the past year while enjoying inflows.

Our best guess is that fundamental conditions will have to get a lot better and blow away the naysayers and forecasts before most investors and consensus-alike regain their confidence. Judging by our client interactions and the broader public, we are not even close to full buy-in given the lack of believability during the past nine years. For that matter, based on our 2018 fourth-quarter client visits, we think many investors are approaching a bearish crescendo not heard since 2008. Granted, the fourth-quarter storm clouds were loud and powerful to say the least. Volatility has clearly returned and the real rate of return for bonds has been negative for several years. Furthermore, corporate earnings will have a hard time keeping up with the momentum displayed in 2018, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has many investors envisioning a misstep in 2019. However, we believe these forecasts lack longer-term perspective. Remember, the environment remains very good for stocks – high-single-digit earnings growth, still low interest rates, 2.5-per-cent to 3-per-cent GDP and increased dividend growth.

As such, for the first time in a few years, we find ourselves more optimistic relative to the consensus yet again and believe the S&P 500 will attain a year-end 2019 target of 3,150 points.

U.S. sector preferences

In the United States, communication services, financials, health care, industrials and technology represent our overweight sectors in the S&P 500, while consumer staples, real estate and utilities are our underweight sectors. We are market weight consumer discretionary, energy and materials.

Canada on standby – again

We believe that 2018 will go down in history as the year that Canadian stock-market performance should have, could have and would have been a lot better. Why? Instead of focusing on fundamental realities, such as improving earnings, contracting valuations and expanding dividends, investors focused on what they did not have. Namely, improving oil spreads, emerging-market stabilization, a business-friendly policy shift in Ottawa and an overall renewed foreign interest in Canadian equities. As such, the resounding attitude and question that has dominated the majority of our Canadian-centric client meetings in 2018 has been, “Why would anyone even consider investing in Canada?”

Given the resoundingly negative tone and lack of fundamental vision from investors, we cannot help but be contrarian. In our view, the best time to be contrarian is when the analysis is telling you something exceedingly different from what sentiment and rhetoric are exhibiting. As such, we believe the S&P/TSX Index will achieve a 2019 year-end target of 18,000. While such returns would signify another year of underperforming its neighbour to the south, the target does equate to a new price high for the index. Furthermore, our base case could actually end up being too low if/when the triggers that everyone seems to be waiting for are actually pulled. Indeed as long-term investors, we would not wait around and instead focus on a diversified list of companies that will benefit from continued regional strength (as America goes, so goes Canada) as well as preparing for a potential surprise domestic recovery in Canada. We strongly advise investors to take a bottom-up view and focus on companies with steady earnings, attractive valuations, and consistent dividend growth – fundamentals that should dilute at least some of the macro disappointments.

Wake up and pull the trigger already, Canada.

Canadian sector preferences

In Canada, communication services, energy and financials represent our overweight sectors in the S&P/TSX, while health care, real estate and utilities are our underweight sectors. We are market weight consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, information technology, and materials.

Brian Belski is BMO Nesbitt Burns' chief investment strategist