The pandemic has inverted a lot of financial realities, but none more striking than the underperformance of balanced and conservative portfolios in the past 12 months.

Let’s set the scene before digging into the numbers. Stocks were weak, which normally means bonds should have done reasonably well. In fact, bonds were worse. So much so that you lost more money in a balanced or conservative portfolio than you did in one tilted mainly to the stock market.

The last three months have seen a reversion to more normal performance patterns for growth, balanced and conservative portfolios. But the past 12 months were weird enough to demand some attention.

Inflation and rising interest rates explain the horrible results from bonds, which can be summarized in the 9 per cent drop in the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the 12 months to July 31. The S&P/TSX composite index and S&P 500 index, both facing up to recession fears, lost 0.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent over that period, respectively.

You can see how balanced and conservative investors got into trouble over this period. The more bonds they owned, the worse their portfolios did. A quick example from the world of asset allocation exchange-traded funds, which are fully diversified portfolios bundled into a single package: The iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio (XCNS-T) lost 7.9 per cent for the 12 months to July 31, the iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (XBAL-T) lost 7.4 per cent and the iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (XGRO-T) lost 7.1 per cent. Bond holdings for these three are roughly as follows: 20 per cent for XGRO, 40 per cent for XBAL and 60 per cent for XCNS. Stocks make up the rest.

It’s disturbing to see your portfolio dragged down by holding a big weighting in bonds, a supposedly reliable asset in tough times. Fortunately, there are signs that the performance of diversified portfolios is normalizing.

With stocks falling in the past three months, XGRO fell 1.3 per cent. Meanwhile, bonds got a lift from market sentiment that an economic slowdown is coming. If that’s the case, then interest rates can eventually move lower. XBAL’s three-month loss was 0.6 per cent, or less than half that of XGRO. XCNS did exactly what you’d expect a conservative portfolio to do as stocks tanked – it gained 0.02 per cent, which is to say it held its ground.

The underperformance of balanced and conservative portfolios was an anomaly, not a development that changes a lifetime’s investing. Long term, bonds are not the portfolio poison they’ve been recently.

