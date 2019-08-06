 Skip to main content

A five-pack of dividend growth stars that could be a bargain right now

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
Stocks that are dividend growth champions typically have a fanbase of investors that helps keep the share price on the rise.

But there are exceptions from time to time that could present a buying opportunity. Let’s see if we can find some dividend growers with weak share prices among the stocks in the S&P/TSX 60 index of big blue chips with the highest five-year dividend growth rate.

A quick example of how dividend growth helps feed share price growth: Open Text Corp.’s (OTEX-T) five-year dividend growth rate is 48.8 per cent and its five-year cumulative share price gain is 88.4 per cent. But there are several stocks with high dividend growth rates and disappointing returns on the shares. Here are six examples:

- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T): The five-year dividend growth rate was 18.4 per cent, while the five-year loss came to 27.4 per cent. The past year has been a tough one, with a loss of 31.4 per cent.

- Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T): Five-year dividend growth of 16.3 per cent and a five-year loss of 17.6 per cent. The shares are down a bit less than 3 per cent in the past year.

- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T): The dividend is up 14.5 per cent over the past five years, while the shares fell 11.9 per cent. The 12-month loss is almost 30 per cent.

- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T): Five-year dividend growth comes in at 6.5 per cent, while the one- and five-year share price losses are 8.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Another potential bargain for dividend growth hunters is Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.A-T), which has produced five-year dividend growth of 20.8 per cent and a one-year loss of 19 per cent. The shares are up almost 33 per cent over the past five years, however.

To further research these stocks, gather them up in a watchlist on Globeinvestor.com and then use the site’s tools to learn more (for print: theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/watchlist/)

