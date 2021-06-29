Seven Canadian companies that bought back shares this year and could be set for outperformance

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Seven Canadian companies that bought back shares this year and could be set for outperformance

Larry MacDonald
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In the first half of 2021, several Canadian companies bought portions of their shares to reduce the number outstanding. Such companies have a good chance of outperforming the stock market in the years ahead, according to academic studies. So, let’s take a look at the top seven cases, as identified by investment newsletter Kuppy’s Event Driven Monitor.

Select companies actively repurchasing shares in 2021 

CompanyTickerShares bought back YTD (%) P/EPrice/BookDebt/Eqty.
Dundee Corp. DC-A-T152.00.40.1
CES Energy SolutionsCEU-T365.01.10.7
Precision Drilling Corp. PD-T3n/a0.50.9
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL-T213.02.10.0
Knight Therapeutics Inc. GUD-T215.00.80.1
Sailfish Royalty Corp.FISH-X2n/a1.6n/a
Westshore TerminalsWTE-T 28.71.50.4

Source: Larry MacDonald, Kuppy's Event-Driven Monitor 

Not all buybacks are equal. A seminal paper by University of Illinois professor Josef Lakonishok and two associates found that value companies outperformed by 45.3 per cent four years after a buyback while glamour companies did not show any outperformance after their buybacks.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote in his 2020 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that share buybacks make sense when a company can buy its own shares below their intrinsic value. Estimating intrinsic value is not a precise science and requires checking several criteria, as Mr. Buffett notes, but one rule of thumb he has often followed is to repurchase stock in his own company when the price falls below 1.1 times book value.

Story continues below advertisement

Dundee Corp.

Dundee Corp. retired 15 per cent of its class A shares over the past six months, which was the second-largest buyback of all U.S. and Canadian companies in the first half of 2021. Ratios of price-to-earnings (2.0), price-to-book-value (0.4) and debt-to-equity (0.1) indicate considerable undervaluation.

Dundee is a Toronto-based diversified holding company with operations in investment management, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Its class A stock has been in a long downtrend, from a high of $37 in 2013 to the current $1.47.

After the financial crisis of 2008 sparked massive money printing by the Federal Reserve, Dundee founder Ned Goodman repositioned Dundee’s capital toward gold, energy and other inflation-sensitive assets. But inflation remained tame in the years that followed.

Mr. Goodman retired in 2014 and his son, David, took the reins. With the inflation bet not working too well during his tenure, he launched initiatives to move the company in other directions but resigned from the chief executive role in 2018 because of health reasons.

His brother, Jonathan, who previously had built up a Dundee subsidiary, took over and is now president and chief executive officer. His plan is to refocus Dundee on its “roots as a mining-focused, active investor” by divesting and monetizing non-core operations to free up capital for acquiring and developing mining projects. Since the adoption of this plan in 2018, there have been growing signs that the commodity cycle is turning up.

Dundee director Andrew Molson (chairman of Molson Coors Brewing Co.) acquired more than $200,000 worth of shares this winter and spring. Director Murray Sinclair (chief investment officer with merchant bank Earlston Investments Corp.) bought three million shares last summer.

As of March 31, Dundee’s balance sheet shows $72-million cash, debt of $27-million and net assets of $412-million. Capital loss carry-forwards stood at $278-million and are not recognized in the accounts. Operating loss carry-forwards, mostly unrecognized, were $445-million.

Story continues below advertisement

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES Energy Solutions, a provider of chemicals to oil fields for cleaning, stabilizing and enhancing drill rates, should benefit if the rebound in the energy sector continues. In 2021, one insider acquired $452,000 worth of stock.

Precision Drilling Corp.

Precision Drilling is the market leader in Canada for contract drilling in the oil and gas sector. Its shares have more than doubled since March of 2020, yet remain about two-thirds below the high reached in 2017. Price-to-book-value is still around 0.5 and significant cuts to operating expenses provide earnings leverage to a recovery in the oil and gas sector.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Four insiders have bought $812,000 worth of this gold miner’s stock in 2021. Gold stocks may come in handy as a hedge against financial and political upheavals.

Sailfish Royalty Corp.

This precious-metals royalty company receives a percentage of the revenues generated by several gold and silver mines to which it previously provided capital.

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company focused on distributing innovative pharmaceutical and other health-related products. Six insiders purchased a total of $362,000 in shares in 2021. Stockholders are hoping that founder and chief executive officer Jonathan Ross Goodman can do for Knight Therapeutics what he did for Paladin Labs.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Westshore Terminals operates a coal shipping terminal on the coast of British Columbia, and pays a dividend yielding 4.7 per cent. As the global economy continues to pick up steam, Westshore may have its boats lifted too.

Story continues below advertisement

Full disclosure: The author owns shares in Dundee Corp.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies