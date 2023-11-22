Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri looked deeper into weakening inflation pressure gauges,

“Regardless of which of the many ‘core’ measures of Canadian inflation you pick, the main theme is one of renewed moderation after a summer stumble. Run rates for three popular measures (Trim mean, Median, and total ex-food and energy) averaged 3.5 per cent on a yearly basis in October and 3.1 per cent on a shorter-term (3- and 6- month) basis. Even better, simply omitting the eight most volatile items (largely several food and energy goods and that real pressure cooker, mortgage interest costs) yields 2.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent. Even more impressive is that this measure includes residential rent, which has accelerated on notorious supply challenges in the face of torrid population growth. There’s not much the Bank of Canada can do about that. But the progress of core inflation, and the utter lack of headway for the economy, means it likely can stop raising rates”

***

RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic is the latest to preview the upcoming profit reports from the domestic banks,

“We have lowered our expectations for Q4/23 by approximately 10 per cent on average. We lowered capital markets revenues, increased ‘one-time-ish’ expenses, and upped stage 2 PCL assumptions. While Q4/23 may be noisy, we expect some clarity too .... We expect guidance on stage 3 PCLs [provisions for credit losses] to show a modest uptick for 2024, and the Canadian banks have (for the past 3 years) built a reputation of credible PCL guidance. Expenses – elevated for Q4/23, should see ‘low’ growth guidance for 2024. We suspect the banks have been busy managing RWA [risk weighted assets] as they anticipate upcoming regulatory changes; we expect strong capital positions (median 12.9-per-cent CET1) and look for guidance of 13-per-cent-plus CET1 ratios for 2024. We also expect more disclosure on mortgage renewal shock (and will search for early signs of stress) but here the mood may have changed already as interest rate expectations have significantly changed, and consequently, the narrative may be that mortgage payment shock may end up being manageable. As long as PCL guidance is not materially different from recent trends, we think the bank stocks may start to look attractive in a world of falling rates and ‘manageable’ PCLs. We continue to favour BMO despite our expectations for a weak Q4/23″

***

In a separate BMO report, analyst Ameet Thakkar detailed the most popular hedge fund manager trades in the renewable power sector,

“Top buys among hedge funds during 3Q were FSLR [First Solar Inc.] and SHLS [Shoals Technologies Group]. Not a big surprise and keeping with this year’s dominant theme of long utility scale and short distributed solar, the top sales for HFs were both SEDG [Solaredge Tech] and ENPH [Enphase Energy Inc]. Interesting to see that HFs during 3Q appeared to swap ARRY [Array Technologies Inc.] for NXT [NXT Energy Solutions] and also a surprise to us to both RUN [Sunrun Inc.] and NOVA [Sunnova Energy International] appeared to us in their top 15 adds. Long Only investors top addition was SEDG during 3Q as they exited ENPH (top sale). As we recently have highlighted long-only investors remain enthused by BE’s [Bloom Energy Corp.] exposure to data center growth and was the second largest addition. Long Only investors reduced utility scale solar exposure with sales of both developers and equipment manufacturers. Largest sales included NEP [Nextera Energy Partners], FSLR, ARRY and CWEN [Clearway Energy Inc.]”

***

